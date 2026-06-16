The New Tuscan Hideaway: Why Discerning Travelers are Choosing Lucca Over Florence

As global travel becomes faster and more accessible, true luxury is no longer defined by access to crowded landmarks, but by the luxury of privacy and time. High-net-worth individuals are moving away from traditional five-star hotels in favor of expansive private estates where the gates close out the busy world. When curating these bespoke European holidays, discerning families find that reserving top-tier luxury villa rentals in Lucca offers an unparalleled blend of historical majesty and modern seclusion. This quiet corner of Tuscany provides the ideal antidote to the frantic pace of modern life, allowing guests to immerse themselves in local culture without sacrificing an ounce of comfort.