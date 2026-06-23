8 Ways Catholics Can Stay Connected To The Vatican From Afar

Heading to Rome to visit the Vatican — the centre of the Catholic Church — is a bucket list trip for all Catholics, but you don’t necessarily need to be there in person to feel connected to the home of Pope Leo XIV. You can do so even from afar, no matter where you are in the world!

While the Catholic Church still highly values in-person connections, it’s also increasingly digital, allowing believers who live on the other side of the planet to get their daily dose of Catholic life. If you’re feeling nostalgic for your last trip to the Vatican, or you’re still waiting for the day when you can visit, then the following eight strategies, all of which will bring you closer to the Vatican, are for you.