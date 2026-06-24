From Base Camp Annapurna to Thorong La: two great trekking routes in the Himalayas

Certain treks in the Annapurna area allow trekkers some of the most rewarding trips they can experience in the Himalayas. The 7 Days Annapurna Base Camp Trek and Annapurna Circuit Trek are two of the most popular treks to complete the circuit. Both trips are filled with spectacular mountain views and memorable places to see, but each has its own unique flavor and local diversity.

If you are trying to find a shorter trek that takes you right into the center of the mountains or a longer trek that circumnavigates an entire Himalayan massif, knowing the difference between these two popular trails can help you make a better decision about the adventure you are looking for.