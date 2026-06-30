Five Islands, One Address: What It Means to Live on Dubai's New Arabian Gulf Archipelago

There is a particular kind of arrival that stays with you. Not the city approach on a motorway, nor the airport transfer through familiar corridors — but the moment a coastline reveals itself as something genuinely new. Dubai has always understood spectacle, but its newest chapter is quieter, and perhaps more enduring: five interconnected islands rising from the northeastern shore, where the Arabian Gulf shimmers against a horizon untouched by the downtown skyline.
Dubai Islands spans 17 square kilometres across five distinct islands, each shaped around a different rhythm of life. Together they form what Nakheel — the masterplan developer and a subsidiary of Dubai Holding — envisions as the Gulf's most complete waterfront destination: not simply a place to stay, but a place to inhabit. For travellers accustomed to the Maldives or the Côte d'Azur, the comparison is instructive. This is something with a different scale of ambition, anchored in the practical pleasures of proximity to a world city while offering the sensory rewards of island living.
What separates Dubai Island from other large-scale Gulf projects is the deliberateness of its internal geography. The five islands are not iterations of the same concept — they are genuinely different places, designed for genuinely different lives.
Central Island is the commercial and cultural engine of the archipelago. Deira Mall — 4.5 million square feet, over 1,000 retail units — anchors it alongside Souk Al Marfa, a night market of some 5,300 shops and 100 restaurants. This is the island for residents who want the city at their doorstep: density, energy, and the kind of street-level texture that makes a neighbourhood feel inhabited rather than curated.
Shore Island offers the inverse: a resort sensibility made permanent. The Rixos Hotel and Residences anchors 700 metres of private beachfront, with the full amenity infrastructure of a five-star property available to those who live there year-round. The AED 527 million infrastructure contract for this island is not a projection — it has been delivered.
Golf Island is organised around two championship courses, a nine-hole and an eighteen-hole layout, both positioned above the Arabian Gulf. Wellness enclaves and villa-format residences complete the offer for buyers whose measure of quality of life includes early morning fairways and the particular silence that follows.
Elite Island is the most self-contained of the five. No hotels. No visitors. Access via private bridge only, with a dedicated marina and clubhouse serving residents exclusively. For buyers who have spent time in Monaco, Mustique, or the private islands of the Indian Ocean and are looking for something that belongs in that company while remaining 20 minutes from a global airport, this is the proposition.
More than 20 kilometres of beach extend across Dubai Islands, including a Blue Flag-certified stretch — the international eco-standard that requires beaches to meet rigorous criteria for water quality, environmental management, safety infrastructure, and accessible services. In a region where beach quality varies considerably between developments, the certification carries genuine meaning.
The waterfront life extends inland. Sixty kilometres of promenade connect the residential and commercial zones of the islands, designed for the kind of daily outdoor movement — morning walks, evening runs, dinner on foot — that has, in other coastal cities, become the clearest signal of a neighbourhood's long-term liveability.
Nine marinas are distributed across the archipelago. The main Nakheel Marinas facility accommodates 248 vessels — including 13 superyacht berths for boats up to 47 metres — alongside 40 dry-dock spaces. For owners of serious boats, or for those who charter them, the infrastructure exists at a scale that few comparable residential developments can match.
Skepticism about ambitious Gulf developments is reasonable. The renders are always more certain than the construction timelines. Dubai Islands addresses this in the most direct way possible: by pointing to what already exists.
The RIU Dubai opened in December 2020, 800 rooms operational. Centara Mirage Beach Resort followed in October 2021 with 607 rooms. Park Regis by Prince opened in March 2024. Three hotels, three different price points, thousands of guests already having formed an opinion about the place. The broader hospitality plan encompasses 87 hotels and resorts across the five islands — including branded residences under the Rixos and Swissôtel flags — but the proof of concept does not require those future completions to be credible.
The physical connections are equally real. The Infinity Bridge and a new eight-lane road link Dubai Islands to the mainland. The Gold Souq Metro Station — one of the most connected nodes on Dubai's rapid transit network — is a ten-minute walk. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes by car. Downtown Dubai is 24 minutes.
Dubai Islands is not finished. Core infrastructure on Central Island targets completion in 2025; certain residential phases extend to 2029 and beyond; the full vision runs to the mid-2030s. For travellers who prefer to arrive after the work is done, there are already operating hotels and a functioning waterfront to explore. For those who find something compelling in the earliest phase of a place — in being present before the character has fully set — there is that, too.
What the destination offers now, at this particular moment, is a coastline that has not yet been entirely named. The restaurants that will define it haven't all opened. The morning routines of its permanent residents are still being formed. The particular light at 6 a.m. over the Gulf, seen from a terrace on Shore Island — that is already there, unmediated by the weight of established reputation.
Some destinations are best experienced in retrospect, after the world has agreed on what they are. Dubai Islands may be one of those that rewards the earlier arrival.
The properties and developments referenced in this article are presented for editorial and informational purposes. RESIDENT does not provide investment advice. Readers should conduct independent due diligence before making any property or investment decisions.
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