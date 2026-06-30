Five Islands, One Address: What It Means to Live on Dubai's New Arabian Gulf Archipelago

What separates Dubai Island from other large-scale Gulf projects is the deliberateness of its internal geography. The five islands are not iterations of the same concept — they are genuinely different places, designed for genuinely different lives.

Central Island is the commercial and cultural engine of the archipelago. Deira Mall — 4.5 million square feet, over 1,000 retail units — anchors it alongside Souk Al Marfa, a night market of some 5,300 shops and 100 restaurants. This is the island for residents who want the city at their doorstep: density, energy, and the kind of street-level texture that makes a neighbourhood feel inhabited rather than curated.

Shore Island offers the inverse: a resort sensibility made permanent. The Rixos Hotel and Residences anchors 700 metres of private beachfront, with the full amenity infrastructure of a five-star property available to those who live there year-round. The AED 527 million infrastructure contract for this island is not a projection — it has been delivered.

Golf Island is organised around two championship courses, a nine-hole and an eighteen-hole layout, both positioned above the Arabian Gulf. Wellness enclaves and villa-format residences complete the offer for buyers whose measure of quality of life includes early morning fairways and the particular silence that follows.

Elite Island is the most self-contained of the five. No hotels. No visitors. Access via private bridge only, with a dedicated marina and clubhouse serving residents exclusively. For buyers who have spent time in Monaco, Mustique, or the private islands of the Indian Ocean and are looking for something that belongs in that company while remaining 20 minutes from a global airport, this is the proposition.