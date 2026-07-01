How Can You Prevent Altitude Sickness On Trek, Heli Tours, and Peak Climbing

Trekkers underestimate the importance of drinking enough water. In mountain regions where the temperature is low and the altitude is high, our body loses fluid much faster. This can lead to dehydration; even though it does not cause AMS, it can make the situation much worse. Moreover, severe dehydration can even make blood thicker, which hampers blood circulation and oxygen absorption. Always carry a water bottle with purification tablets or Oral Rehydration Salt (ORS) with you.

Consuming a nutritious diet is equally important, so take food that is rich in carbohydrates and protein. In a cold environment, our body uses energy to keep us warm and safe, so you need to maintain a healthy diet. Similarly, try to avoid greasy and raw meals, as they are difficult to digest and may cause indigestion.