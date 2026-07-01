How Can You Prevent Altitude Sickness On Trek, Heli Tours, and Peak Climbing

When exploring the Himalayas, you have to sustain a high elevation where the oxygen level is low, and the atmosphere is thin. Our bodies can struggle to adapt to the changing environmental conditions and suffer from Acute Mountain Sickness (AMS). As you cross the 2,500 meters, you may experience symptoms like headache, nausea, fatigue and dizziness. Further ahead, you can be breathless or lose coordination. Similarly, as you move beyond, there are also risks of High Altitude Pulmonary Edema (HAPE) or High Altitude Cerebral Edema (HACE). HAPE or HACE may occur during more challenging journeys like Island Peak Climbing rather than while trekking. With that, below are some tips to prevent AMS as well as how to handle them.
When opting for journeys like the Manaslu Circuit Trek it is important to avoid rapid altitude gain. Additionally, maintain a slow and steady pace so that your body gets enough time to make the necessary physiological adjustments. Even if you are an experienced trekker, keep the elevation gain to about 300 to 500 meters above 3,000 meters. Rushing into the higher elevations makes it difficult to perform even the simplest tasks, like walking. Moreover, it delays muscle recovery and increases physical exhaustion.
It is the simplest yet the most effective way to prevent Acute Mountain Sickness. Rest days help our bodies adjust to the low oxygen level and prepare for the next day. Furthermore, it also provides rest to the tired muscles and joints and rejuvenates them. So, it is highly recommended to take an acclimatization day before or after any major altitude gain. To remain active, go on short hikes to the nearby viewpoints that are not physically challenging. Doing so helps with improving your lung capacity and improves the absorption of oxygen even in the higher regions.
Never ignore the initial signs of altitude discomfort and push yourself to continue ahead. AMS is easy to cure at the early stage and gets progressively worse when it is left untreated. Thus, if you notice the moderate symptoms, rest where you are or descend back to the lower elevations. Only resume your trek once your body becomes stable. Likewise, in more severe cases, seek emergency helicopter evacuation and hospitalization as soon as possible.
Trekkers underestimate the importance of drinking enough water. In mountain regions where the temperature is low and the altitude is high, our body loses fluid much faster. This can lead to dehydration; even though it does not cause AMS, it can make the situation much worse. Moreover, severe dehydration can even make blood thicker, which hampers blood circulation and oxygen absorption. Always carry a water bottle with purification tablets or Oral Rehydration Salt (ORS) with you.
Consuming a nutritious diet is equally important, so take food that is rich in carbohydrates and protein. In a cold environment, our body uses energy to keep us warm and safe, so you need to maintain a healthy diet. Similarly, try to avoid greasy and raw meals, as they are difficult to digest and may cause indigestion.
Warm and insulated clothes not only keep you warm but also save energy in a cold environment. Even though it may not directly cause AMS it reduces the chances. As you are dressed warmly, your body does not have to be in survival mode and waste energy to stay protected from the cold. This is especially important in aerial exploration, like the Everest Base Camp Heli Tour. Passengers reach the base camp and land in Kala Patthar within just 4 to 5 hours. So, if you do not have proper gear on, sudden exposure to such a low temperature can be hazardous.
Tablets like Diamox are generally used to prevent AMS while trekking in the Himalayas or climbing mountains. However, it is strictly to be consumed only after consulting with a doctor first. This is because it may have some side effects on people who are allergic to sulfa drugs. Moreover, pregnant women and lung and kidney patients should also avoid it. Do not take more than the recommended dosage, which is 125 mg in total and only two times a day.
Drinking can mask the initial signs of AMS and delay the timely treatment. Similarly, one can feel dizzy and lightheaded and lose balance while trekking, which can lead to accidents. Moreover, drinking alcohol also causes dehydration. Smoking, on the other hand, decreases the lungs' efficiency and may affect oxygen absorption.
A knowledgeable guide knows how to plan proper acclimatization and keep a steady pace. Similarly, they can recognize early warning signs of altitude sickness that look normal to others. After that they provide immediate primary care and prevent the situation from getting worse. Likewise, they manage the itinerary, add rest days if needed, and act quickly in case of emergencies. Moreover, they even help coordinate rescue operations with your insurer.
At the same time, a porter carries your heavy backpack, which reduces your physical strain. This helps you save energy and breathe much more easily. They also transport you to lower elevation to rest in case of early or moderate signs of altitude sickness.
It is beneficial to obtain comprehensive travel insurance that covers helicopter evacuation during emergencies in the Himalayas. This prepares you for unforeseen circumstances and severe cases of AMS without breaking the bank. Without insurance, these rescue operations cost at least a few thousand dollars.
It is a herbal supplement that trekkers can consume about one to five days before the rapid elevation gain starts. Similarly, it is believed to increase blood circulation and improve oxygen absorption and efficiency. Avoid taking more than the recommended dose (40 to 120 mg), as it can also have some side effects if consumed recklessly. It can lead to indigestion, cause dizziness, and lower blood pressure.
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