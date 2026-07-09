Architectural marvels and remote paradises: 2026’s most coveted hidden destinations

The architectural language of ST BARTS villas reflects a masterful balance between indoor and outdoor living, with expansive terraces, infinity pools that seem to merge with the horizon, and open-plan spaces that invite the tropical breeze throughout. Many properties feature locally sourced materials such as coral stone and weathered teak, creating a sense of place that honors the island's heritage while embracing modern luxury. The careful positioning of each structure ensures maximum privacy, with strategic landscaping using native palms and flowering shrubs that create natural screens between neighboring estates, allowing guests to enjoy their sanctuary without compromise.