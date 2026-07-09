How to Book Luxury Stays Smarter in 2026: A Practical Framework for Better Hotel Decisions

Resort fees are not always non-negotiable. A polite request at check-in, especially if you have elite status or a direct booking, can sometimes yield a waiver. Credit cards that include premium travel protections occasionally reimburse resort fees as part of their benefits. Always ask about early check-in or late check-out fees at booking, not at the desk. These range from $45 to $75 per occurrence and are often waivable with loyalty status or a direct conversation with the reservations manager.