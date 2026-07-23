How to Plan a Family Yacht Charter in the Mediterranean

A week at sea can become the trip your family talks about for years. The water is warm, the pace is unhurried and the itinerary can bend around naps, swims and long lunches instead of airport gates.

The difference between a good charter and a great one is planning. Time the week well, choose a region that suits younger travelers, pick a yacht built for family life and understand how the budget works before you commit.

This guide walks through each decision so menus, moorings and kid gear are easier to arrange later.