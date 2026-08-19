How the Cost Of Living Is Changing Where People Move

For years, luxury relocation was led by views, climate, and status. Monaco, London, New York, Dubai, Miami, and Paris all carried their own pull. They still do.

But the cost of living has made people more exact. A high income can still feel squeezed when housing, private schooling, staff, insurance, and tax all rise together. Even wealthy families notice when daily life becomes harder to run.

The new luxury is not only marble, sea views, or a known postcode. It is a quiet school run. A short airport drive. Good healthcare. Reliable help at home. A house that does not need endless repairs.

In many cases, people are not leaving cities because they dislike them. They are leaving because the cost no longer matches the comfort.