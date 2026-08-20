Why more American travellers are hiring a private driver for the French Riviera this year ?

Comfort explains part of the shift, but not all of it. A driver who knows the region can read a schedule that a GPS cannot: which corniche to take when the coast road backs up, when a restaurant reservation genuinely needs an hour's buffer versus twenty minutes, which hotel entrance actually avoids the valet queue, and which back road quietly bypasses a festival closure that no app has caught up with yet. That local judgment is difficult to replicate from a rental counter, however good the navigation app.

There's also a quieter, more practical calculation at work. Between the daily rental fee, insurance add-ons, fuel, tolls and parking across a week-long Riviera stay, self-driving rarely turns out to be the bargain it looks like on the initial booking screen, especially once a couple of unplanned parking fines factor in. Add the cost of a second or third car for a larger family group, and the per-person math tilts further still. Factor in the hours actually spent circling for parking or sitting in Cannes-Saint-Tropez traffic, and the true cost of self-driving rarely shows up on the rental receipt at all. Once travellers run that full total against the price of a driver, the private option starts to look less like an indulgence and more like a reasonably priced way to remove an entire category of vacation friction.