From the Savanna to the Sea: Curating the Perfect African Luxury Escape

Two nights in the Mara gives you four game drives. If the cats are quiet, you go home with photos of grass.

Four nights gives you eight, plus the mornings you skip on purpose. Those are the ones guests talk about afterward. The day nobody set an alarm, and we found a leopard on the way back to camp because we weren't rushing anywhere.

The other thing that slowly buys you is the right to be picky about where you sleep. Inside Masai Mara National Reserve (you'll see it written as Masai Mara National Park on plenty of booking sites, same place, wrong word, it's a reserve run by Narok County) the rules are fixed. No off-road driving is permitted. Night drives aren't either. Everyone sits on the same tracks during the same hours.

Step into a private conservancy on the northern or eastern edge and the rules loosen. Night drives are allowed, off-road driving too, and you can walk out with an armed Maasai guide, which is a completely different feeling from sitting in a Land Cruiser. Vehicle numbers are capped by agreement with the landowners, so you're not one of eleven cars at a cheetah sighting.

That's the real luxury. Not the copper bathtub.