Best Time of Year for a Gulet Holiday in Turkey and Croatia

The primary Mediterranean gulet season is during the warmer months, and May and October are the less busy months of the year. The months of June and September are in between the low and peak seasons, with July and August typically the peak demand and warmest months of the year.

May and June usually have light to moderate breezes, with sea temperatures of 18-22°C; July and August are much warmer, with sea temperatures of 25-27°C and stronger afternoon Meltemi winds. September has warm water and light winds; October is more variable.

It is similar in Croatia. The quietest months are May and early June; the busiest months are July and August, and September is warm with fewer boats. October is a cooler and more variable month, especially as Bura and other autumn weather elements start to play a greater part.

The gulet charter price is also affected by the seasonality. Yacht rates tend to rise in the peak summer season and during the shoulder and low seasons, but this of course varies from yacht to yacht and charter to charter.

Seasonality also affects gulet charter prices. May and October generally offer the lowest rates, while June and September sit between low and peak season. July and August typically command the highest prices. Current GuletBroker guidance puts private weekly charters at roughly €7,000–€9,000 for standard gulets in low season and €14,000–€17,000 in high season, although rates vary by yacht, size, facilities, and itinerary.