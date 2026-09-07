Singapore to Bintan by Ferry: Your 60-Minute Island Escape

Around an hour is all it takes to leave Singapore behind and arrive on a beach island in Indonesia. The Singapore to Bintan ferry keeps the trip simple: no flights, no long airport queues and no full day lost to travel.

You board at Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal, cross the sea, and reach Bandar Bentan Telani, the main ferry gateway for Bintan resorts. From there, most resort transfers take you straight from the terminal to your hotel.

If you’re looking for a quick getaway without the hassle of planning a full holiday, Bintan is one of the easiest places to escape to from Singapore. Here’s what to expect on the ferry, what to check before booking, and a few simple ways to make the journey easier.