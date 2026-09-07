Singapore to Bintan by Ferry: Your 60-Minute Island Escape

Around an hour is all it takes to leave Singapore behind and arrive on a beach island in Indonesia. The Singapore to Bintan ferry keeps the trip simple: no flights, no long airport queues and no full day lost to travel.
You board at Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal, cross the sea, and reach Bandar Bentan Telani, the main ferry gateway for Bintan resorts. From there, most resort transfers take you straight from the terminal to your hotel.
If you’re looking for a quick getaway without the hassle of planning a full holiday, Bintan is one of the easiest places to escape to from Singapore. Here’s what to expect on the ferry, what to check before booking, and a few simple ways to make the journey easier.
The Singapore to Bintan ferry leaves from Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal in eastern Singapore and lands at Bandar Bentan Telani (BBT) on Bintan’s north coast. The crossing takes about an hour.
There’s no airport-style security and no two-hours-early rule. Check-in, immigration, and boarding all move quickly - so a weekend away actually feels like a weekend, not a travel marathon.
BBT is a purpose built terminal that exists mainly to move resort guests from boat to beach. It isn’t a busy cargo port, so arrival feels calm and simple. Most resorts run their own shuttle straight from here, which makes the last leg of the journey easy.
Most Bintan Resort ferries offer two choices: a standard cabin and a premium tier, often called Emerald Class. For a crossing this short, premium is a nice-to-have rather than a must.
The upgrade comes with priority boarding, wider seats and, on some services, access to a quieter lounge. It can be worth paying extra on busy weekends, especially when the regular queue seems to go on forever or when you’re travelling with a group and would rather get on without the wait. But if you’re travelling alone or with just a small bag, the standard cabin is usually more than enough.
Check-in usually closes about 45 to 60 minutes before departure. Most operators allow a generous carry-on plus one checked bag per person which is plenty for a weekend without overpacking.
The earliest Friday evening sailings fill up first, since they’re the natural pick for anyone chasing a full weekend. If that’s your plan, book ahead.
Bintan is one hour behind Singapore, and that makes the trip feel even shorter on the way there. If your ferry leaves Singapore at 10am, you may reach Bintan around the same time by the local clock.
Keep this in mind when you're planning your return trip. Ferry timetables may have separate schedules for Singapore and Bintan so be sure to check the time zone before booking. This might seem like a minor detail, but it can help you avoid any confusion or confusion at the end of the trip.
Once you arrive at Bandar Bentan Telani, getting to your resort is usually pretty straightforward. Many resorts offer shuttle services from the terminal, so you can head straight there without much hassle. The journey typically takes around 30 to 45 minutes, depending on where you're staying.
Confirm the shuttle timing with your resort before you travel. Then, when you step off the ferry, you can head straight to your transfer and settle into island mode without waiting around.
Do we need a visa for Bintan? That depends on your nationality and how long you plan to stay. Many travellers can get a visa on arrival, while others may not need one at all. It’s best to check the latest entry requirements for your passport before booking your trip.
What time should I reach the terminal? At least 45 minutes before departure, and a little earlier on weekends and public holidays.
Is the ferry ride rough? It’s usually calm. The sea can get choppier during the monsoon months, roughly November to March.
Can I book the resort transfer in advance? Yes. Most resorts let you pre-book a shuttle from BBT, so you won’t have to wait around at the terminal.
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