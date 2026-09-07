The Perfect Palm Beach Sunday Drive: A Slow Cruise Down Ocean Boulevard

Start north, near the Flagler Memorial Bridge, and let the road pull you south. Within the first mile, you're already deep into the estate section, where the hedges get taller, and the driveways get longer. This is the Palm Beach of postcards, and much of it dates back to the 1920s building boom that shaped the island's character.

Keep going, and you'll eventually reach The Breakers' stretch of coastline, followed by glimpses of some of the most recognizable private homes in the country, though "recognizable" here mostly means recognizable by silhouette and hedge height rather than any clear view from the road. That's part of the charm. Palm Beach doesn't show off. It lets you imagine.

Toward the southern end, near where Ocean Boulevard meets Southern Boulevard, the landscape opens up a little and the ocean feels closer again. This is a good spot to turn around, park somewhere quiet, and just look at the water for a minute before heading back into town.

If you want to stretch the morning out, pair the drive with a walk along the Lake Trail on the Intracoastal side of the island, a paved path that runs roughly five miles and gives you the water view from the other direction. Just keep an eye out where the road and the trail meet; cyclists share this stretch with drivers all morning long. Michael Steinger of Steinger, Greene & Feiner, a West Palm Beach car accident law firm, points out that Florida law requires drivers to leave at least three feet when passing a cyclist. Bring coffee. Take your time. That's really the whole assignment.