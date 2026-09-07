There's a particular kind of quiet that settles over Palm Beach on a Sunday morning. The shops on Worth Avenue haven't opened yet. The valets are just pulling up their stands. And South Ocean Boulevard, the stretch of A1A that runs along the island's Atlantic side, is about as close to empty as it ever gets.
This is the hour to drive it.
Ocean Boulevard isn't a secret. It's one of the most photographed streets in Florida, and locals will tell you it's also one of the most quietly spectacular. The route runs along the barrier island from the Flagler Memorial Bridge down through the estate section toward Southern Boulevard, hugging the coastline the entire way. To the east, the Atlantic shows up in flashes between hedges. To the west, some of the most storied real estate in the country sits behind manicured landscaping that took decades, and in some cases a century, to grow in.
Part of A1A through this stretch even carries an honorary name, the Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway, a nod to the singer's long relationship with the Florida coast he spent a career writing about. It's a fitting tribute for a road built for exactly the kind of unhurried, windows-down mood his music captured.
Drive it early enough on a Sunday, and you'll have long gaps between cars, the kind of gaps that let you actually notice things: the particular green of the hedges at that hour, the way the light comes off the water, a gardener already at work outside a gate that's been closed the same way for fifty years. It is, in the best sense, a slow road. Nobody drives Ocean Boulevard to get somewhere fast.
Start north, near the Flagler Memorial Bridge, and let the road pull you south. Within the first mile, you're already deep into the estate section, where the hedges get taller, and the driveways get longer. This is the Palm Beach of postcards, and much of it dates back to the 1920s building boom that shaped the island's character.
Keep going, and you'll eventually reach The Breakers' stretch of coastline, followed by glimpses of some of the most recognizable private homes in the country, though "recognizable" here mostly means recognizable by silhouette and hedge height rather than any clear view from the road. That's part of the charm. Palm Beach doesn't show off. It lets you imagine.
Toward the southern end, near where Ocean Boulevard meets Southern Boulevard, the landscape opens up a little and the ocean feels closer again. This is a good spot to turn around, park somewhere quiet, and just look at the water for a minute before heading back into town.
If you want to stretch the morning out, pair the drive with a walk along the Lake Trail on the Intracoastal side of the island, a paved path that runs roughly five miles and gives you the water view from the other direction. Just keep an eye out where the road and the trail meet; cyclists share this stretch with drivers all morning long. Michael Steinger of Steinger, Greene & Feiner, a West Palm Beach car accident law firm, points out that Florida law requires drivers to leave at least three feet when passing a cyclist. Bring coffee. Take your time. That's really the whole assignment.
Ocean Boulevard isn't just scenery. It's part of daily life here. It's the road residents take to get to the beach clubs, the route delivery trucks use before the shops open, the stretch police quietly patrol during the winter season when the island's population swells well beyond its year-round numbers. It's lived-in, not just looked-at, and that's part of what makes the drive feel different from a typical tourist route. You're not visiting a postcard. You're driving through someone's Tuesday.
That sense of a real, working community underneath the polish is something longtime locals notice more than visitors do. Businesses that have been part of Palm Beach for decades tend to understand this rhythm better than anyone. Steinger, Greene & Feiner, the West Palm Beach law firm that's called Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard home for more than two decades, is one of those fixtures that's been around long enough to watch the island's Sunday mornings stay exactly this unhurried, season after season. It's the kind of longevity that says something about a place: some things here don't change, and that's the point.
The drive itself takes fifteen to twenty minutes without stopping, which is exactly why nobody does it without stopping. Here's how to turn a short cruise into a proper Sunday:
Start with coffee near the north end, close to the Flagler Bridge, before you begin the drive south. It's the easiest spot to fuel up before a long, unhurried cruise.
Time it for early morning, ideally before 9 a.m. in season, when the road is closest to empty and the light is at its best for photos. Later in the day, both the traffic and the crowds on Worth Avenue start to build.
Pull over where you can. There are a few small public access points along the route where you can legally stop and actually look at the ocean rather than catching it in your peripheral vision. Give yourself the extra few minutes. You’ll see, it's worth it.
Extend it with the Lake Trail if you're in the mood to get out of the car and walk for a while. The paved path runs along the Intracoastal side of the island and gives you the water view from the opposite direction.
Finish on Worth Avenue once the shops open, letting the morning drive lead naturally into a slower afternoon of browsing and people-watching. It's a fitting bookend to a morning built around taking your time.
Palm Beach rewards patience, and Ocean Boulevard might be the clearest example of that on the whole island. It's not a drive that gets you anywhere new. It's a drive that lets you notice where you already are. On a Sunday morning, with the road quiet and the hedges catching the light just right, that's more than enough.
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