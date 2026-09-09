Haute Retreats has been named the world’s best villa rental company by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards for three consecutive years — 2024, 2025 and 2026 — and has spent that run doing something most of the sector avoids: putting a written definition behind the phrase everyone uses and almost nobody specifies. The luxury villa rental and private concierge company, founded in 2016, now represents more than 2,400 luxury villas across 83-plus destinations and holds a 5.0 rating on Trustpilot — a record written by guests, hosted where the company cannot edit it and, for anyone preparing to wire a deposit on a house they have never seen, considerably more informative than the brochure.
Consider that moment. A family commits a significant sum to a property it knows only from photographs the owner selected and a description the operator wrote, in a country it may not know, for a week that is often a year away. It is, in structural terms, one of the least-evidenced large purchases anyone makes — and the vocabulary of the sector does very little to help.
Take the phrase that appears on nearly every listing at this level. Depending on who wrote it, “fully staffed” may promise a resident chef, a butler and a manager on call around the clock — or a cleaner who lets herself in on Tuesdays and Fridays. Both descriptions are technically defensible. Only one of them is the vacation the family believes it has purchased, and the difference tends to surface on arrival, when nothing can be done about it.
Which is why the review record matters more than the photography. The company’s own account of its rating is notably unglamorous: not exceptional people, they argue, but one operating standard applied to every booking without exception — a standard specific enough to be written down and checked.
In this company’s usage the phrase has a fixed definition: a private chef, a butler or villa manager, and daily housekeeping in residence, with drivers where the destination requires them and a 24/7 concierge desk operating above the household for anything beyond the property line. Where a house delivers less than that, the listing says so and the inclusions are set out in writing before a booking is confirmed.
That last provision is the transferable part, and it costs nothing to demand of anyone. A definition written into a confirmation turns the industry’s vaguest phrase into an obligation, which is a materially different thing to hold when a chef fails to materialize in the Caribbean in December.
Publishing the specification at all is the unusual move. Most operators describe; comparatively few commit. Writing it down invites every future guest to hold the company to the letter of it, which is a risk no one takes unless the operation behind it is built to deliver — and it is, in a category with no agreed vocabulary, how a standard actually gets set. One operator publishes, and the rest are eventually asked why they have not.
Any standard is best judged where it is hardest to hold, which is why the company treats the Caribbean as its stress test. Island supply chains constrict precisely when demand spikes: the strongest chefs are contracted months in advance, provisioning depends on shipments that cannot be conjured in peak week, and a household briefed at the last minute has nowhere to hide. A flawless rating sustained across Caribbean holiday weeks is the most demanding version of that score in existence.
The machinery behind the standard runs three weeks ahead of arrival. At that point the household is briefed on the particular family it will receive: allergies and dietary requirements, ages and room assignments, which dinners are meant to be events and which are meant to pass unremarked, the rhythm the family wants its days to take.
Only then is a chef matched to the brief rather than drawn from a rotation. Provisioning is placed. The villa manager builds the group’s logistics before the flights land. The company’s position is that excellence in this segment is a matter of sequence rather than of talent — the same chef briefed late delivers a different week — and that the sequence explains why the rating belongs to the company rather than to any individual house.
The structural protection is that no week depends on a single person. The household attends to the family; the concierge desk attends to the household; and failures surface in the space between the two before a guest encounters them. Redundancy of that kind is what allows a rating to survive hundreds of stays across dozens of countries — and families who have experienced it rarely revert. Eight in ten of the company’s guest families book again.
“Awards are decided in ballrooms; ratings are decided at the kitchen table after the trip. We publish the standard, we apply it to every booking, and then we let the only people whose opinion matters — the families who paid — write the record. Anyone can read it before they send a deposit. That is exactly how it should work.”
— Sabrina Piccinin, Founder and CEO, Haute Retreats.
There is a timing dimension that has shifted sharply over the past two seasons, and it raises the cost of getting this wrong. Fall has become the fastest-growing stretch of the luxury year — network sales are up 69 percent — and the booking window has stretched with it. Forty-two percent of clients now commit earlier to secure the property they want, and reservations one to two years out are up 50 percent.
Translated into an American family’s calendar: Thanksgiving week, the December holidays, spring break and the prime summer weeks are now decided a full season earlier than they were, and the fully staffed tier — a minority of inventory in every market — sells out first while thinner properties remain listed and conceal the shortage. The diligence below therefore belongs at the start of the search, not in the week the deposit is due.
Whichever company a traveler is considering, three checks will eliminate most of the disaster stories. Insist on a service rating that guests wrote on a public platform rather than a page of testimonials the company assembled for its own site; the first is evidence, the second is copywriting. Require the word “staffed” to be converted into names and days inside the confirmation — who is in the house, on which days, and what happens on the staff’s day off. And find out who picks up at eleven on a Sunday night: someone in the destination, or a duty line eight time zones away.
Then ask the question that separates the two kinds of operator: what happens in the three weeks before we arrive? The ones with a genuine answer supply it in detail, unprompted. The rest return to the photographs.
The company the Luxury Lifestyle Awards have judged the world’s best three years running answers that question with twenty-one days of documented process, a named household and a published definition anyone can check before paying. That is the benchmark the category now has — and travelers are entitled to hold every operator to it.
Founded in 2016, Haute Retreats is a luxury villa rental and private concierge company representing more than 2,400 fully staffed private estates across 83-plus destinations worldwide, with end-to-end service including private chefs, villa managers, drivers, yacht arrangements and bespoke experiences. The company is ASTA-accredited, a three-time Luxury Lifestyle Awards Winner (2024–2026) and a 2026 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Nominee. Haute Retreats holds a 5.0 rating on Trustpilot, and 80% of its guest families return.
Media contact: Angelica Crudo, Marketing & Press Manager, Haute Retreats — marketing@hauteretreats.com · +1 888 279 6444 · hauteretreats.com
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