Haute Retreats has been named the world’s best villa rental company by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards for three consecutive years — 2024, 2025 and 2026 — and has spent that run doing something most of the sector avoids: putting a written definition behind the phrase everyone uses and almost nobody specifies. The luxury villa rental and private concierge company, founded in 2016, now represents more than 2,400 luxury villas across 83-plus destinations and holds a 5.0 rating on Trustpilot — a record written by guests, hosted where the company cannot edit it and, for anyone preparing to wire a deposit on a house they have never seen, considerably more informative than the brochure.

Consider that moment. A family commits a significant sum to a property it knows only from photographs the owner selected and a description the operator wrote, in a country it may not know, for a week that is often a year away. It is, in structural terms, one of the least-evidenced large purchases anyone makes — and the vocabulary of the sector does very little to help.

Take the phrase that appears on nearly every listing at this level. Depending on who wrote it, “fully staffed” may promise a resident chef, a butler and a manager on call around the clock — or a cleaner who lets herself in on Tuesdays and Fridays. Both descriptions are technically defensible. Only one of them is the vacation the family believes it has purchased, and the difference tends to surface on arrival, when nothing can be done about it.

Which is why the review record matters more than the photography. The company’s own account of its rating is notably unglamorous: not exceptional people, they argue, but one operating standard applied to every booking without exception — a standard specific enough to be written down and checked.