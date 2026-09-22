Victoria Falls Is Only the Beginning: Exploring Southern Africa in Style

There are certain places that seem destined for a bucket list, and Victoria Falls is one of them.
The first sight of the Zambezi River dropping into the gorge is difficult to forget. Depending on the season, clouds of spray rise above the Falls, viewpoints disappear behind mist, and the sound of the water can be heard long before you reach the edge.
It would be easy to build an entire trip around that one moment.
But travelling all the way to this corner of Southern Africa simply to see the Falls and fly home a day later feels like a missed opportunity.
Victoria Falls sits within a region filled with wildlife, extraordinary landscapes and some wonderfully unhurried ways to travel. Give yourself more time and the famous waterfall becomes something better than a final destination.
It becomes the beginning of the journey.
Victoria Falls deserves time.
A tightly planned itinerary might allow for one afternoon at the viewpoints before moving elsewhere, but staying longer changes the experience considerably.
The Falls themselves look different depending on the time of day and season. Water levels fluctuate throughout the year, transforming both the volume of spray and the visibility of the gorge below.
There is also more to do than stand at a viewpoint.
Travellers can explore walking paths around the Falls, take to the Zambezi for a sunset cruise, view the landscape from the air or simply spend an afternoon enjoying one of the area's historic hotels.
Those looking for more adrenaline can find plenty of it too, with activities around the Zambezi ranging from rafting to bungee jumping when conditions allow.
The point is not to fit all of them into a single day.
Luxury increasingly means having enough time to choose what you actually want to do.
Victoria Falls may be the headline attraction, but the Zambezi deserves attention in its own right.
A sunset cruise is one of the simplest ways to appreciate the river at a gentler pace.
Away from the roar of the Falls, the water can feel remarkably calm. Boats move slowly as the afternoon light begins to soften, creating opportunities to watch birds and wildlife along the riverbanks.
It is an entirely different experience from standing beside the waterfall.
That contrast is part of what makes staying longer worthwhile.
One moment you are surrounded by spray and noise. A few hours later, you may be sitting quietly on the river watching the sky change colour.
Neither experience needs to be rushed.
One of the great advantages of visiting Victoria Falls is how easily it can form part of a wider wildlife itinerary.
Hwange National Park is one of Zimbabwe's best-known wildlife areas and provides a natural complement to time at the Falls.
The shift in atmosphere is immediate.
Victoria Falls has energy. People arrive from around the world, viewpoints are busy, and activities fill the day. Safari encourages a different rhythm altogether.
You wake early. You listen more carefully. Plans depend on what the wildlife decides to do.
There are no guarantees, which is exactly what makes a game drive exciting.
Elephants are among the animals for which Hwange is particularly well known, but the wider ecosystem supports an impressive variety of wildlife and birdlife.
For travellers continuing south by rail, Hwange can also become part of the journey rather than requiring an entirely separate holiday.
Modern travel has made enormous distances remarkably easy to ignore.
Board a plane in one country and a few hours later you emerge somewhere completely different, with little sense of what happened between the two places.
Sometimes that efficiency is useful.
Other times, the space in between is precisely what is worth seeing.
Travelling south from Zimbabwe towards South Africa provides an opportunity to experience the changing landscapes of the region at ground level. Railway lines cross open country, wildlife areas and smaller communities before eventually reaching South Africa's interior.
The destination still matters, but so does the transition.
For travellers with the time, this can be a much richer way to connect two parts of a Southern African holiday.
There is something wonderfully old-fashioned about leaving Victoria Falls by train.
Instead of heading back to the airport, you board close to one of Africa's greatest natural landmarks and begin moving gradually south.
Rovos Rail Packages from Victoria Falls to Pretoria provide several ways to incorporate this experience into a wider Southern African itinerary, including shorter journeys as well as longer options for travellers who want to spend more time exploring the region.
The classic route between Victoria Falls and Pretoria covers approximately 1,400 kilometres and is available in three and four-night formats.
Travelling southbound, the journey can include a game drive in Hwange National Park. The longer itinerary also incorporates Matobo National Park before continuing towards South Africa.
That combination makes the railway more than transportation.
One day may involve wildlife and open landscapes. Another may be spent reading beside a window, lingering over lunch or watching the scenery change from the observation car.
There is no airport lounge and no pressure to make the journey disappear as quickly as possible.
The journey is the point.
One of the charms of traditional luxury rail travel is that it asks something slightly different of its guests.
Days can be relaxed, but evenings aboard Rovos Rail have a sense of occasion.
Dinner is not simply somewhere to refuel before tomorrow's activities. It becomes part of the experience, with passengers dressing for the evening and gathering in the dining cars.
That may sound formal compared with the increasingly casual nature of modern travel, but there is something refreshing about it.
The appeal is not really about dress codes.
It is about ritual.
You return from an excursion, change for dinner, meet other travellers and sit down for a meal while the train continues through the night.
By the following morning, the view outside has changed again.
Luxury travel is often described through objects.
Bigger suites. Better wine. More elaborate amenities.
Yet one of the most valuable luxuries on a long journey is simply not having to hurry.
Train travel creates natural pauses.
There are stretches when there is nothing you need to do. You can read, talk, have another coffee or simply watch the landscape.
For travellers accustomed to itineraries organised almost minute by minute, that can feel unusual at first.
Then it becomes addictive.
There is also an appealing simplicity to unpacking once and allowing your accommodation to move with you.
You go to sleep in one part of Southern Africa and wake somewhere else without having packed a suitcase, checked out of a hotel or waited at a departure gate.
A journey through Southern Africa should not become a moving landscape exhibition viewed only through glass.
The strongest rail itineraries balance time aboard with opportunities to get off the train.
Hwange provides the wildlife element on the Victoria Falls route. On selected longer journeys, Matobo adds another dimension with its distinctive granite landscapes and deep cultural and historical significance.
These excursions break up the journey and provide context for the regions the train is passing through.
They also make returning aboard more enjoyable.
After several hours outdoors, the comfort of a private cabin, a shower and an unhurried evening meal feels particularly welcome.
The contrast between exploration and comfort is part of the experience.
There is a difference between arriving somewhere and merely appearing there.
Fly into a city and the first impression may be baggage reclaim, a motorway and a hotel lobby.
Arrive after travelling more than a thousand kilometres overland and the destination has context.
Pretoria marks a natural conclusion to the southbound journey, but there is no need to rush away immediately.
South Africa's administrative capital has broad avenues, historic architecture, museums and the landmark Union Buildings. Depending on the season, jacaranda trees can transform parts of the city with purple blossoms.
Spending a little time here also gives the journey a proper ending.
After several days of waterfalls, wildlife and railway travel, a quiet hotel stay and an afternoon exploring Pretoria can feel more appealing than immediately boarding another flight.
Pretoria can just as easily become another beginning.
From here, travellers can continue towards other parts of South Africa, whether that means safari, city life, wine country or another rail journey.
Cape Town is an obvious possibility for those with more time.
Combining Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe wildlife, a rail journey to Pretoria and several days in Cape Town creates an itinerary with striking contrasts.
There is no single experience trying to carry the entire holiday.
Instead, the trip evolves.
Waterfall becomes safari. Safari becomes railway. Railway becomes city. City can become coast.
That variety is one of Southern Africa's greatest strengths.
Bucket-list travel can sometimes become strangely competitive.
See the Falls. Photograph the elephant. Take the helicopter flight. Board the train. Reach the next country.
Done.
But the moments people remember years later are not always the ones printed in bold on the itinerary.
It may be the quiet hour before dinner when everyone else has gone to their cabin.
It may be an elephant appearing unexpectedly during a game drive.
It may be watching the African landscape through an open observation platform with nowhere else you need to be.
Or it may simply be a conversation over dinner with someone you would never otherwise have met.
A well-designed luxury journey should leave enough space for those moments to happen.
There is no single version of Victoria Falls throughout the year.
Water levels change dramatically, which means the character of the Falls changes too. Higher-water periods can produce enormous volumes of spray and a particularly powerful spectacle, while lower-water periods may reveal more of the rock formations and gorge.
Some activities are also seasonal or dependent on water conditions.
The wider Southern African safari experience changes through the year as well, so it is worth thinking about your priorities before choosing travel dates.
Do you want to see the Falls at their most powerful?
Is wildlife viewing the main priority?
Are particular river activities important?
There may be trade-offs, and that is perfectly fine.
The best time to visit is the time that best suits the trip you actually want.
A journey combining Victoria Falls, safari activities and luxury rail travel requires slightly more thought than a simple resort stay.
Comfortable walking shoes are useful around the Falls and during excursions.
Neutral, practical clothing works well for wildlife activities, while layers are helpful for cooler mornings and evenings.
Then there is the railway.
If formal dinners are part of the itinerary, pack accordingly rather than discovering at the last minute that your entire suitcase consists of safari clothing.
The goal is not to bring more.
It is to bring the right things for several very different experiences.
Two or three nights gives travellers more flexibility to see the Falls without rushing and add experiences such as a Zambezi cruise or other activities. A longer stay can work particularly well when Victoria Falls is the starting point for a wider Southern African itinerary.
Yes. Rovos Rail operates the journey in both directions between Victoria Falls and Pretoria. The classic route covers around 1,400 kilometres and is offered in three and four-night formats, with a Hwange game drive included and Matobo National Park incorporated into the longer itinerary.
Yes. Victoria Falls can be combined with several wildlife destinations in the region. Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe is particularly convenient and can also feature as an excursion on the rail journey between Victoria Falls and Pretoria.
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