Victoria Falls Is Only the Beginning: Exploring Southern Africa in Style

There are certain places that seem destined for a bucket list, and Victoria Falls is one of them.

The first sight of the Zambezi River dropping into the gorge is difficult to forget. Depending on the season, clouds of spray rise above the Falls, viewpoints disappear behind mist, and the sound of the water can be heard long before you reach the edge.

It would be easy to build an entire trip around that one moment.

But travelling all the way to this corner of Southern Africa simply to see the Falls and fly home a day later feels like a missed opportunity.

Victoria Falls sits within a region filled with wildlife, extraordinary landscapes and some wonderfully unhurried ways to travel. Give yourself more time and the famous waterfall becomes something better than a final destination.

It becomes the beginning of the journey.