From Dubai to the East Coast: A Weekend Road Trip

The drive itself is the first of many highlights. En route out of Sharjah, take the road to Khor Fakkan through the Hajar Mountains via a network of five tunnels, each opening onto a unique valley. The longest of these, Al Sidra, stretches 2.7 km through mountainous terrain. If you're the type of person to enjoy traveling early in the morning, then your effort will be rewarded with long stretches of road that are practically all yours.

Khor Fakkan is the first stop. There is a stone amphitheater built above town with sea-facing rows of arches. Next to the amphitheater is an artificial waterfall about 45 meters long that spills down a face cut into the natural rock. Both are lit up at night, so it is worth a trip back after dinner. The walk along the corniche below is pleasant once the sun is no longer directly overhead. The harbor at the end of the bay is still a working port, which gives the town a busier, lived-in feel rather than a resort one.

Next, head up the coast to Dibba. The road runs between the mountains and the sea, making it one of the prettier drives in the UAE. Pit stops should include Al Bidyah Mosque. It is a small stone and mud building with four low domes and is regarded as the oldest mosque in the country. Its exact age is still debated. Some historians have dated its construction to the fifteenth century, while others have placed it in the late sixteenth century. Either way, it is older than anything else you will see on this tour.

Spend the night near Dibba. Both sides of the country have a coastline, but the water off Dubai pales in comparison to this side. A swim before breakfast is a good way to start the second day. If you have snorkeling gear, Snoopy Island, a small rocky islet just off the beach, is a good stop. The reef surrounding the island is shallow enough for confident swimmers.

Dibba is an unusual town because it is split between three territories. The southern part belonging to Fujairah is called Dibba Al Fujairah. The old port area belongs to Sharjah and is called Dibba Al Hisn. The northern part belonging to Oman is called Dibba Al Baya. The border goes through the town. Be sure to look into the rental company policies and see if they will let you take the car across the border. Crossing means extra forms and permission. Check this before you plan a detour into Oman.