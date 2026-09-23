From Dubai to the East Coast: A Weekend Road Trip

Many people in Dubai only know the east coast by reputation and have never actually been. The reputation is calmer water, taller mountains and far fewer towers. It is a pity that more of them don't make the drive, as it is one of the easiest weekend escapes in the country and the scenery begins to change completely the farther out you travel.
A weekend is the right length for this. You can definitely see the highlights in just one long day, but you'll spend most of that day driving. Taking two days means you can take the more scenic route on the way there, sleep near the sea, and come home a different way.
The drive itself is the first of many highlights. En route out of Sharjah, take the road to Khor Fakkan through the Hajar Mountains via a network of five tunnels, each opening onto a unique valley. The longest of these, Al Sidra, stretches 2.7 km through mountainous terrain. If you're the type of person to enjoy traveling early in the morning, then your effort will be rewarded with long stretches of road that are practically all yours.
Khor Fakkan is the first stop. There is a stone amphitheater built above town with sea-facing rows of arches. Next to the amphitheater is an artificial waterfall about 45 meters long that spills down a face cut into the natural rock. Both are lit up at night, so it is worth a trip back after dinner. The walk along the corniche below is pleasant once the sun is no longer directly overhead. The harbor at the end of the bay is still a working port, which gives the town a busier, lived-in feel rather than a resort one.
Next, head up the coast to Dibba. The road runs between the mountains and the sea, making it one of the prettier drives in the UAE. Pit stops should include Al Bidyah Mosque. It is a small stone and mud building with four low domes and is regarded as the oldest mosque in the country. Its exact age is still debated. Some historians have dated its construction to the fifteenth century, while others have placed it in the late sixteenth century. Either way, it is older than anything else you will see on this tour.
Spend the night near Dibba. Both sides of the country have a coastline, but the water off Dubai pales in comparison to this side. A swim before breakfast is a good way to start the second day. If you have snorkeling gear, Snoopy Island, a small rocky islet just off the beach, is a good stop. The reef surrounding the island is shallow enough for confident swimmers.
Dibba is an unusual town because it is split between three territories. The southern part belonging to Fujairah is called Dibba Al Fujairah. The old port area belongs to Sharjah and is called Dibba Al Hisn. The northern part belonging to Oman is called Dibba Al Baya. The border goes through the town. Be sure to look into the rental company policies and see if they will let you take the car across the border. Crossing means extra forms and permission. Check this before you plan a detour into Oman.
Head towards Fujairah in the morning. The Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Fujairah opened in 2015 and is the second largest mosque in the UAE after its namesake in Abu Dhabi. The white domes of the mosque can be seen from afar, standing out against the brown hills. The restored fort nearby, set against the mountains, provides a glimpse of what this coastline may have looked like before the development of the highways.
Take the inland road back towards Dubai through Masafi, a village situated at the base of the Hajar Mountains where Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah meet. The roadside market there is called the Friday Market, even though it is open every day, and it sells pottery, carpets, plants and produce from local farms. It is a good spot to stretch your legs before the long motorway back to Dubai. You can also pick up something to take back home.
A weekend like this is where you need to focus more on the terms of your rental than on the emblem on the hood. The combination of mountain roads, a coastal loop, and two days of driving racks up a lot of mileage, so anyone planning to rent a car in Dubai for the trip should check the mileage allowance before anything else.
It is worth comparing a few options for luxury car rental Dubai before you book, because the differences sit in the small print rather than the photos.
Trinity Rental has more than 80 cars in total, including 2024 models, from Premium saloons to Exotic, Elite, Prestige and VIP models. There are no deposits to arrange, and each day includes 300 km, full insurance, Salik tolls, and VAT, which is plenty for a driving loop along this coast.
The rental price includes delivery to your hotel, your office, or the airport terminal, as well as a full tank of fuel. Payment is accepted in cash, Visa, Mastercard or crypto. A dedicated manager can change your booking should your plans change. Alternatively, for people who would rather enjoy the coast road as a passenger, Trinity car rental can provide a car with driver.
For softer light and quiet mountain roads, leave Dubai as early as possible on the first day of your trip.
Dress modestly when visiting mosques, and be sure to check visiting times, as they change based on prayer times.
Book accommodation near the coast well in advance for the cooler months, as weekends fill quickly.
Fuel stations are less frequent as you leave the city. Fill up in the last town before the mountain sections.
The coast road has very little space for safe stops, so save photo stops for town car parks and proper laybys.
Some of the smaller sellers at the Masafi stalls don't always take cards, so keep some small notes handy.
The east coast doesn't have one defining characteristic, and that's what makes it work. It is the mountains closing in around you, a mosque older than the country itself, the roadside markets, and a sea that looks as if it should be its own ocean. You come back with sand in the car and very little to show for it on paper, and that is rather the point.
Luxury, on a weekend like this, is having nowhere to be. Choose your car. Select your dates. Let the road choose the rest. Most people who do this trip once end up doing it again, usually with an extra stop they wish they had made the first time.
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