How to Book Luxury Hotels at the Right Rate

Two guests arrive at the same resort on the same evening and check into identical ocean view suites. One paid the published rate on the hotel's website. The other paid slightly less, breakfast was included, a hundred dollar resort credit was waiting and the room was upgraded at check in. Neither found a secret. They simply booked through different channels.

In luxury travel, the price of a room is only part of its value, and the way you book often matters more than when. Here is how the pricing actually works and how experienced travellers make the most of it.