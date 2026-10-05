Marrakech in Style: How to Experience the Red City at Your Own Pace

Marrakech has a reputation for intensity, and it earns it. The call to prayer drifts over terracotta rooftops, a moped squeezes past a donkey cart in an alley barely wider than your shoulders, and a stallholder in the souk greets you in four languages before you've decided whether you're even looking. For some visitors, that energy is the whole point. For others, it becomes exhausting by the second afternoon. The secret that regular visitors tend to discover is that the city rewards a slower approach. Marrakech is not a checklist destination. It is a place to settle into, to return to after a morning out, and to explore in short, deliberate bursts rather than one long sprint.
This guide is written for travellers who want the Red City on their own terms: unhurried mornings, a few well-chosen visits, long lunches, quiet gardens and evenings that start when the heat fades. It covers where to stay, when to come, how to approach the Medina without feeling swept along, what to eat, how to plan day trips and how to put it all together into an itinerary that leaves room to breathe.
The single decision that shapes a stay in Marrakech is where you return to at the end of each outing. The city is built on contrast, between the crowded lanes of the old town and the stillness behind its walls, and the best trips use that contrast deliberately. Travelling as a family, with friends or simply wanting more space than a hotel room allows, many people now look at beautiful villas in Marrakech on the edges of the city, in the Palmeraie or along the roads leading towards the Atlas, where a private pool, a garden and a shaded terrace turn the base itself into part of the experience. Having somewhere calm to retreat to changes the rhythm of the whole trip: you head into the Medina for a few hours, come back for a swim and a siesta, and go out again in the evening with fresh energy.
That rhythm is not a luxury habit invented for visitors. It mirrors the way the city has always lived. Moroccan homes look inwards. Traditional houses present blank walls to the street and open onto a central courtyard, often planted with orange trees and cooled by a fountain. Life happens inside, away from noise and dust, and the street is something you pass through rather than linger in. Adopting a similar pattern, out in the morning, in during the hottest hours, out again at dusk, is the most natural way to enjoy Marrakech, and it works far better than trying to fill every hour.
Pace also matters because Marrakech is sensory in a way that few cities are. Colours, smells, sounds and constant small negotiations all add up. Travellers who try to see the Bahia Palace, the Saadian Tombs, the souks, the Majorelle Garden and Jemaa el-Fna in a single day usually come away with a blurred memory of all of them. Those who do two of those things, then stop for mint tea on a rooftop and watch the light change on the Koutoubia minaret, tend to remember each one clearly.
Finally, a slower pace makes you a better guest. Marrakech is a working city, not an open-air museum. The craftsmen hammering copper in the souks, the families running small restaurants and the gardeners tending centuries-old olive groves are going about their daily lives. When you are not in a rush, conversations happen, invitations to look at a workshop become genuine exchanges rather than sales pitches, and you begin to see the city as it is rather than as a backdrop.
Marrakech is not a huge city, but its neighbourhoods feel very different from one another, and your choice of base will shape what kind of trip you have. There is no single right answer, only the one that fits your travelling style.
The walled Medina, listed by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site since 1985, is the historic heart of Marrakech. Staying here means stepping out of your door straight into the lanes, with the souks, palaces and Jemaa el-Fna within walking distance. Most accommodation in the Medina takes the form of a riad, a traditional house built around an inner garden courtyard. Strictly speaking, a riad has a planted garden at its centre, while a dar has a simpler open courtyard, although the two words are often used interchangeably today.
The appeal is obvious: carved cedar, zellige tilework, tadelakt plaster walls, roof terraces with views over the city. The trade-offs are worth knowing too. Many lanes are too narrow for cars, so arriving with luggage means a walk, often with a porter and a handcart. Rooms are usually arranged around the courtyard, which creates a lovely atmosphere but can carry sound. Pools, when there are any, tend to be small plunge pools rather than somewhere to swim lengths. For a short, culture-focused trip, a riad is hard to beat. For a longer stay, especially with children or a group, some people find the Medina works best as a place to visit rather than a place to live.
North-east of the centre, the Palmeraie is a vast oasis of date palms that has been cultivated for centuries, irrigated historically by underground channels known as khettaras. Today it is home to private estates, villas, golf courses and boutique hotels spread out among the trees. Staying here feels like a different world from the Medina: wide gardens, birdsong, large pools and the snow-capped Atlas visible on clear winter days.
The Palmeraie suits travellers who want to combine city visits with genuine relaxation. The Medina is typically around 20 to 30 minutes away by car, depending on traffic and exactly where you are, so you will rely on a driver or taxi to get in and out. That small effort is precisely what makes the area peaceful. It is also a good spot for families, because children have room to play and adults can actually rest.
Built during the French Protectorate in the early twentieth century, Gueliz is the "ville nouvelle", with wide avenues, cafés, galleries, design shops and a more contemporary feel. Hivernage, just next door, is greener and quieter, known for its large hotels, landscaped gardens and evening restaurants. Both areas are within easy reach of the Medina by taxi, and Gueliz in particular is pleasant to walk around.
These neighbourhoods appeal to visitors who want comfort and easy logistics without the intensity of the old town. They also give you a sense of contemporary Marrakech, a city of young professionals, art spaces and fashionable cafés, which is easy to miss if you only see the Medina.
South of the city, the roads towards the Ourika Valley, Amizmiz and the Agafay area lead into open countryside. Here you'll find country houses, villas and lodges surrounded by olive groves or set on the stony plateau of Agafay, often described as a desert even though it is technically a rocky landscape rather than one of dunes. The sense of space is remarkable, the nights are quiet and the stars are bright.
Staying out here makes sense if your trip leans towards nature, walking, cooking or simply doing very little. You'll travel further for Medina visits, often 40 minutes or more, but in exchange you wake up to mountain views and silence.
A useful way to choose is to ask yourself how many days you plan to spend actively sightseeing in the old town. If the answer is most of them, the Medina or Gueliz makes sense. If you want a balance of culture and rest, the Palmeraie or the countryside on the edge of the city will probably suit you better. Some travellers split their stay, spending two or three nights in a riad and then moving out to a villa or a country house for the rest of the trip. It's a good compromise that gives you both sides of Marrakech without having to choose.
Marrakech has a hot semi-arid climate, and the season you choose will influence how you spend your days. Spring, roughly March to May, is widely considered the most pleasant time to visit: warm days, cool evenings, gardens in bloom and clear views of the Atlas, which often keep a cap of snow into April. Autumn, from late September to November, is similarly comfortable, with the summer heat easing and the light turning golden.
Winter, from December to February, is mild and sunny during the day but genuinely cold at night, especially in older houses without central heating. A fire in the salon and thick blankets are part of the charm, but pack warm layers. This is also the best season for clear mountain views and for snow in the High Atlas.
Summer, from June to early September, is very hot, with afternoon temperatures that can climb well above 40°C. It is still possible to enjoy the city in summer, but only if you embrace the slow rhythm completely: sightseeing at dawn, the afternoon spent by a pool, and evenings out. A base with a proper pool becomes less of a nice extra and more of a necessity.
The dates of Ramadan follow the Islamic lunar calendar and move about eleven days earlier each year. During this month, many Moroccans fast from dawn to sunset. Visiting during Ramadan can be a rewarding experience: the atmosphere after sunset, when families break the fast with harira soup, dates and sweet pastries, is warm and festive. During the day, the city is quieter, some restaurants close or adjust their hours, and it's considerate not to eat, drink or smoke conspicuously in public streets. Major sites remain open, though sometimes with shorter hours. Eid celebrations at the end of Ramadan and Eid al-Adha later in the year are family occasions, and some businesses close for a few days.
Whatever the season, Marrakech has its own daily cadence. The early morning, from around 8 to 10 a.m., is the best time to visit popular sites like the Majorelle Garden or the Bahia Palace before tour groups arrive and the heat builds. The souks wake up gradually, with many stalls fully open by mid-morning. Lunch is often a long affair. The afternoon, especially in warmer months, is when sensible people retreat indoors. Late afternoon brings the city back to life, and Jemaa el-Fna is at its most theatrical as the sun goes down and food stalls are set up in the square.
Fridays deserve a mention. Friday is the main day of congregational prayer, and around midday some shops in the souks close for a while. This is a good moment to visit a garden or a museum instead.
The old town is where most first impressions of Marrakech are formed, and it is also where visitors most often feel overwhelmed. The answer isn't to avoid it. It's to approach it in manageable pieces, with a loose plan and plenty of breaks.
The Medina is a dense network of lanes, called derbs, many of which end in dead ends. Getting a little lost is inevitable and part of the experience, but a few landmarks help. The Koutoubia Mosque, whose twelfth-century minaret rises to around 77 metres, is visible from much of the city and sits just west of Jemaa el-Fna. The square itself acts as a hub. North of it lie the main souks. South of it, towards the Kasbah and the Mellah, are the palaces and the Saadian Tombs. Offline maps on your phone work reasonably well, though GPS can drift in the narrowest lanes.
If someone offers to show you the way, it is usually an offer of a paid service, even if it isn't phrased that way. A polite "la, shukran" (no, thank you) is enough if you prefer to find your own way. For a first visit, many travellers find it worthwhile to book an official licensed guide for a half day. A good guide does more than prevent wrong turns: they explain the layout of the city, the function of fountains and communal ovens, the history behind the gates, and they can take you into workshops you'd never find alone.
No square in North Africa is more famous. Jemaa el-Fna has been a gathering place for centuries, and its storytellers, musicians, healers and performers led UNESCO to recognise the "cultural space of Jemaa el-Fna" as part of the intangible heritage of humanity. By day, it is relatively calm: orange juice stalls, a few henna artists, snake charmers and water sellers in their red costumes. By evening, it transforms. Smoke rises from dozens of food stalls, Gnawa musicians play, crowds gather around storytellers and acrobats.
The best way to enjoy the square without being swept up in it is to watch from above first. Several cafés around the edges have terraces where you can order a mint tea and observe the evening unfold. Once you've taken it in, walk down into the square, wander between the stalls and, if you like, sit down for a simple meal of grilled meat, harira or snails in broth. A few practical notes: performers and people posing for photos expect a tip, so agree on it before taking pictures, and keep an eye on your belongings in the crowds, as you would in any busy public space.
The souks spread north from Jemaa el-Fna in a maze of covered and open lanes. Historically, each area specialised in a particular craft, and you can still sense this: dyers near the souk of the same name, where skeins of wool hang to dry, metalworkers hammering lanterns, leatherworkers, slipper makers, woodturners working lathes with a bow and their feet.
Rather than trying to "do" the souks, choose a theme for each visit. One morning might be about textiles and carpets, another about lamps and metalwork, another about spices and food. Walk slowly, look into the workshops behind the shops, and don't feel obliged to buy anything. If something catches your eye, take your time. We'll come back to bargaining below.
Founded in the fourteenth century and rebuilt in its current form in the sixteenth century under the Saadian dynasty, the Ben Youssef Medersa was once one of the largest Koranic schools in North Africa. After an extensive restoration, it reopened to visitors in 2022. The central courtyard, with its long pool, carved cedar, stucco and zellige, is among the most beautiful spaces in the city. Upstairs, the small students' rooms give a striking sense of how simply the scholars lived around such splendour. Arrive early: the courtyard is at its most serene before the crowds.
Close by, the Musée de Marrakech, housed in a nineteenth-century palace, and the Almoravid Koubba, one of the few surviving structures from the city's earliest dynasty, make for a coherent half-day in the northern Medina.
Hidden behind high walls in the Mouassine district, Le Jardin Secret is a restored riad garden that opened to the public in 2016. It has two parts: an Islamic garden laid out according to traditional principles of symmetry and water channels, and an exotic garden with plants from around the world. The engineering of the old water system is explained clearly, and the tower offers a view over the rooftops. It's an ideal mid-morning pause during a souk visit, a reminder that behind every blank wall in the Medina there might be a garden.
Built in the late nineteenth century for the grand vizier Ba Ahmed, the Bahia Palace is a sprawling sequence of courtyards, gardens and reception rooms decorated with painted cedar ceilings, stucco and tilework. The name means "brilliance" or "beauty". The palace is one of the most visited sites in the city, so timing matters: arrive close to opening time and you'll have the large marble courtyard almost to yourself for a few minutes.
South of the Bahia, near the Kasbah Mosque, the Saadian Tombs house members of the dynasty that ruled Morocco in the sixteenth and early seventeenth centuries. The tombs were sealed off for a long time and only came to wider attention again in the early twentieth century. The Chamber of the Twelve Columns, with its Carrara marble and intricate carved stucco, is the highlight. Queues can form, so this is another site for early morning.
A short walk away lie the ruins of El Badi Palace, built by the sultan Ahmad al-Mansur at the end of the sixteenth century and later stripped of its finest materials. Today, its vast courtyard, sunken gardens and crumbling walls, often topped by stork nests, give a powerful sense of the scale of Saadian ambition. It is rarely crowded, and the ramparts offer a fine view over the Medina.
The Mellah, the historic Jewish quarter, is a short walk from the palaces. Its architecture differs subtly from the rest of the Medina, with balconies and windows facing onto the street. The restored Lazama Synagogue and the Jewish cemetery, one of the largest in Morocco, tell the story of a community that played a central role in the city's commercial and cultural life for centuries. The spice market at the Place des Ferblantiers nearby is a pleasant place to finish the visit.
The Koutoubia and other active mosques in Marrakech are, with very few exceptions, not open to non-Muslim visitors. You can admire the Koutoubia from its gardens, which are lovely at sunset, and the minaret is a beautiful example of Almohad architecture that influenced later towers in Seville and Rabat.
Marrakech is sometimes called a garden city, and with good reason. Its gardens are not decorative extras but essential places of rest, and they give structure to a slow-paced trip.
The French painter Jacques Majorelle began creating this garden in the 1920s, and it was later rescued and restored by Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Bergé, who bought it in 1980. The cobalt blue of the buildings, now known simply as "Majorelle blue", the cactus collections, bamboo groves and lily ponds make it one of the most photographed places in Morocco. The small Berber Museum inside presents jewellery, textiles and objects from across the country's Amazigh cultures.
Next door, the Musée Yves Saint Laurent Marrakech opened in 2017. Its architecture, all terracotta brick laid in patterns that evoke woven fabric, is worth the visit alone, and the permanent exhibition explores the designer's long relationship with the city. Booking tickets online in advance is strongly recommended, as entry to the garden is time-slotted and it is very popular. Go at opening time if you can.
The Menara Gardens, west of the city, are built around a large basin with a small pavilion that has become an emblem of Marrakech, especially when the Atlas is visible behind it. The surrounding olive groves are popular with local families at weekends. To the south, the Agdal Gardens, part of the UNESCO-listed ensemble with the Medina, consist of orchards and reservoirs created centuries ago and still fed by water from the mountains. Opening times can vary, so it's worth checking locally before heading there.
Just inside the walls, near Bab Nkob, the Arsat Moulay Abdeslam, often called the Cyber Park, is a peaceful public garden of olive, orange and palm trees. It's free, shaded and a good place to sit for a while between the Medina and Gueliz. The Koutoubia gardens, mentioned above, are also lovely in the late afternoon.
About half an hour south of the city, on the road to the Ourika Valley, the Anima garden was created by the Austrian artist André Heller. It blends lush planting with sculptures and installations, framed by views of the Atlas. It feels more like a walk through an artist's imagination than a traditional botanical garden, and it's a good half-day outing combined with lunch in the countryside.
Bargaining in the souks is expected, but it doesn't have to be stressful. The key is to treat it as a conversation rather than a contest. Only ask a price if you are genuinely interested. Take your time, accept tea if it's offered without feeling obligated, and have a sense of what the item is worth to you before you start. A counter-offer that is well below the first price is normal, and both sides usually move gradually towards a figure they're comfortable with. If you can't agree, thank the seller and walk away politely. There is no rudeness in this, and you may well be called back.
Remember that behind many items are hours of skilled handwork. The aim isn't to get the lowest possible price, but a fair one that feels right to both of you.
If bargaining isn't your thing, there are other options. The Ensemble Artisanal, a government-supported crafts centre on Avenue Mohammed V near the Koutoubia, gathers artisans under one roof with relatively clear prices. It's a good place to get a sense of quality and prices before heading into the souks.
In Gueliz and in some corners of the Medina, design shops and concept stores sell contemporary pieces made by Moroccan designers and cooperatives: ceramics, linen, leather, jewellery and homeware that reinterpret traditional techniques. Prices are fixed and generally higher, but the quality and originality are often excellent.
For those interested in interiors, the industrial zone of Sidi Ghanem, on the northern edge of the city, is home to showrooms of designers and manufacturers of furniture, lighting, textiles and ceramics. It's less picturesque than the souks but fascinating if you're furnishing a home or simply curious about contemporary Moroccan design.
Some crafts are particularly associated with Marrakech and the surrounding regions. Hand-knotted and flat-woven rugs come from many different areas, each with its own patterns and techniques. Beni Ouarain rugs from the Middle Atlas, with their cream backgrounds and dark geometric lines, are well known, but village rugs from the High Atlas and the regions around Marrakech have a character all their own. Leather goods, from babouche slippers to bags, are a speciality of the city. Brass and copper lanterns, painted wood, tadelakt pieces, argan oil and rose water are all popular.
For argan oil, buying from women's cooperatives is a good way to make sure the money reaches the people who produce it. If you visit the Ourika Valley or travel towards Essaouira, you'll pass several of them.
If you buy a rug or a larger piece, ask about shipping. Many shops can arrange it, but make sure you understand the costs, timescales and paperwork before you pay.
Food is one of the great pleasures of a slow trip to Marrakech, and it rewards curiosity.
Tagine is the name of both the conical clay pot and the dish slowly cooked inside it. Classic combinations include chicken with preserved lemon and olives, lamb with prunes and almonds, or kefta meatballs with eggs and tomato. Couscous is traditionally a Friday dish, served in many homes after midday prayer, and some restaurants offer it mainly on that day.
Marrakech's own speciality is tanjia, a dish of beef or lamb cooked with preserved lemon, garlic, cumin and saffron in a tall clay urn. Traditionally, the sealed urn is taken to the furnace that heats a neighbourhood hammam and left for hours in the hot embers. The result is meltingly tender. In the lanes near Jemaa el-Fna, small restaurants specialise in tanjia and in mechoui, slow-roasted lamb sold by weight and eaten with bread, cumin and salt.
Breakfast often includes msemen, square flaky pancakes, and baghrir, spongy semolina pancakes full of tiny holes, served with honey and butter or amlou, a spread of almonds, argan oil and honey. Harira, a rich soup of tomato, lentils and chickpeas, is eaten year-round but has a particular place during Ramadan. Pastilla, a sweet and savoury pie traditionally made with pigeon or chicken, wrapped in thin pastry and dusted with cinnamon and sugar, is a dish for special occasions.
And then there is mint tea, poured from a height to create a little foam, sweet and fragrant. It's a gesture of hospitality as much as a drink, and accepting a glass is part of daily life.
Marrakech has a wide range of places to eat, from simple street stalls to refined restaurants in restored palaces. A slow-paced trip leaves room for all of them. Lunch on a rooftop terrace in the Medina, with the Koutoubia in view, is a classic. Some of the most memorable meals, though, happen in the simplest places: a plate of grilled sardines at a stall, a bowl of bissara (fava bean soup) on a cold morning, a tagine shared at a family-run spot recommended by your host.
Many visitors staying in a villa or a riad choose to have meals prepared at home. Private cooks, often women from the region, can prepare traditional dishes using seasonal ingredients from the market. A long lunch in the garden, or a dinner by the pool under the stars, can be among the highlights of a trip. It's also a wonderful opportunity to learn: many cooks are happy to show you how they prepare a tagine or how to fold msemen.
Cooking classes are another good way to understand Moroccan food. Most include a visit to a local market to choose ingredients, followed by a hands-on session and a meal. Some take place in the Medina, others in the countryside, sometimes on farms where you can see how vegetables, herbs and olives are grown.
Alcohol is available in licensed restaurants, bars and many hotels, but it is not served everywhere, especially in the Medina, and it's not something to drink in public streets. Tap water is treated, but most visitors prefer bottled water. Eat with your right hand if you're sharing a communal dish with bread, as is customary. And don't rush: a meal in Marrakech is meant to be enjoyed slowly.
The hammam is an essential part of Moroccan life. Traditionally, every neighbourhood had its public hammam, often next to the mosque and the communal bread oven, and many still do. A visit involves steam to open the pores, a wash with black olive soap, a vigorous scrub with a rough kessa glove that removes a surprising amount of dead skin, then a rinse and sometimes a mask of rhassoul clay. You come out with very soft skin and a feeling of deep relaxation.
There are two ways to experience it. A local public hammam is the authentic, inexpensive option, with separate times or sections for men and women. Bring your own soap, kessa, towel and a change of underwear, and expect a fairly brisk experience. It's an interesting cultural immersion, though not for everyone. The alternative is a spa hammam, in a hotel or a dedicated wellness centre, where the ritual is gentler and often followed by a massage with argan oil. Many private villas also have their own hammam or can arrange for a therapist to come to you.
A hammam fits particularly well into the late afternoon, after a morning of walking and before a relaxed dinner. It's also a good antidote to a long travel day on arrival.
One of the great advantages of Marrakech is how quickly you can leave the city behind. Within an hour or two, you can be in mountain valleys, on a stony plateau or heading towards the Atlantic. The secret to enjoying these trips is not to try to cram too much in. Choose one destination, leave early and come back in time to rest.
About an hour from the city, the Ourika Valley winds into the High Atlas along a river lined with walnut trees, cafés and small villages. It's a popular escape for Marrakchis at weekends, especially in summer when the air is cooler. You can walk to waterfalls near the village of Setti Fatma, visit an argan cooperative or a saffron garden, and have lunch by the river. Weekdays are calmer than weekends.
Around an hour and a half from Marrakech, the village of Imlil is the gateway to Toubkal, North Africa's highest summit at just over 4,000 metres. You don't have to be a mountaineer to enjoy it: gentle walks lead through terraced fields, walnut groves and Amazigh villages, with mules carrying loads along the paths. A day hike with a local guide, lunch in a village house and a slow return in the late afternoon makes for a memorable day.
It's worth knowing that the region was hit by a serious earthquake in September 2023, which caused extensive damage in many mountain villages. Reconstruction has taken time. Travelling with local guides and spending money in villages, at cooperatives, guesthouses and family restaurants, is a meaningful way to support communities that depend on tourism, and local guides can tell you which areas and paths are currently best to visit.
Roughly 45 minutes south-west of the city, the Agafay is a stony plateau of ochre hills and valleys, with the Atlas on the horizon. It offers a taste of desert landscapes without the long journey to the Sahara. Camel and horse rides, quad bikes, sunset walks and dinners in camps under the stars are all possible. It's especially beautiful in the late afternoon and at dusk, so many visitors plan a half-day ending with dinner before heading back.
On the Atlantic coast, around three hours by road, Essaouira is a fortified port town with a UNESCO-listed medina, whitewashed houses with blue shutters, a busy fishing harbour and a long beach swept by trade winds. Its pace is much gentler than Marrakech's. It can be done as a long day trip, but it's far more enjoyable with a night or two, allowing you to wander the ramparts, eat fresh fish at the port and watch the gulls over the harbour at sunset.
North-east of Marrakech, about two and a half to three hours by road, the Ouzoud Falls cascade more than a hundred metres into a gorge surrounded by olive trees. Paths lead down to the bottom, where you can take a small boat towards the falls, and Barbary macaques are often seen in the trees. It's a long day, best done when the weather is mild.
For these trips, hiring a private driver is often the most comfortable option, as it allows you to set your own timetable, stop where you like and return when you're ready. Small-group tours are cheaper but follow a fixed schedule. Driving yourself is possible, with good main roads, but mountain roads can be narrow and winding, and driving in Marrakech itself requires patience.
These outlines are intended as starting points, not schedules. Each assumes a base with somewhere to rest in the middle of the day, and leaves room for spontaneity.
Day 1. Arrive, settle in and spend the afternoon by the pool or in the garden. In the late afternoon, head to the Medina, watch the sun set over Jemaa el-Fna from a terrace and have dinner nearby.
Day 2. Start early at the Ben Youssef Medersa, then wander through the northern souks and pause at Le Jardin Secret. Lunch on a rooftop, then return to rest. In the evening, enjoy a hammam and a quiet dinner at home or in Gueliz.
Day 3. Visit the Majorelle Garden and the Musée Yves Saint Laurent at opening time, then have a coffee in Gueliz. In the afternoon, head south to the Agafay for a sunset walk and dinner under the stars.
Follow the three-day plan, then add:
Day 4. A morning in the southern Medina: the Bahia Palace at opening, the Saadian Tombs and El Badi Palace, followed by lunch near the Mellah. Spend the afternoon resting, and dine at home with a cook preparing a tanjia or a tagine.
Day 5. A day in the Atlas: drive to Imlil, walk through the villages with a local guide, have lunch in a village house and return in the late afternoon.
With a week, add a cooking class, a visit to Anima garden or the Ourika Valley, a morning browsing the design showrooms of Sidi Ghanem, and at least one day with no plans at all. If you'd like, finish with one or two nights in Essaouira before flying home, or simply keep the last day for a long lunch, a final stroll in the souks and a last glass of mint tea.
Marrakech's beige petits taxis are the most common way to get around the city. They're meant to use the meter, but in practice, many drivers offer a fixed price, so agree on the fare before you get in. Ride-hailing apps operate in Morocco, though availability can vary. For longer journeys, airport transfers and day trips, a private driver is the most comfortable solution, and many hosts can arrange one. Inside the Medina, walking is the only realistic option, with porters and their carts helping with luggage.
The Moroccan dirham is a closed currency, which means you can only get it in Morocco and there are restrictions on taking it out of the country. ATMs are widely available in the city, and cards are accepted in many hotels, restaurants and shops, but cash remains essential in the souks, small restaurants, taxis and for tips. Tipping is customary for guides, drivers, porters, restaurant staff and housekeeping, and small amounts are always appreciated.
Moroccan Arabic, known as Darija, is the everyday language, along with Amazigh languages, particularly in the mountains. French is widely spoken, and English is increasingly common in tourist areas. A few words of Darija or French go a long way. "Salam alaikum" (peace be upon you) is a warm greeting, "shukran" means thank you, and "la, shukran" is a polite no.
Marrakech is relatively relaxed, but Morocco is a conservative country, and dressing modestly in the Medina and in the villages is a sign of respect. Covering shoulders and knees is a good rule of thumb, for both men and women. Light, loose clothing made from natural fabrics is also the most comfortable in the heat. Bring a light scarf, useful against the sun, the dust or for visiting religious places, and comfortable shoes for the uneven lanes. In winter, pack warm clothes for the evenings.
Always ask before photographing people, and respect a refusal. Some people, particularly in the souks and on the square, will expect a small payment in exchange for a photo. Avoid photographing military or police buildings.
Drink plenty of water, especially in summer, wear sunscreen and a hat, and give yourself time to adjust to the heat. Take the usual precautions with food, favouring busy places where turnover is high, and carry hand sanitiser. Travel insurance that covers medical expenses is always advisable.
Marrakech can be many things: a whirlwind of colours and sounds, a centuries-old trading city, a capital of contemporary design, a gateway to the mountains and the desert. It's tempting to try to see it all at once. The travellers who leave with the fondest memories, though, are usually the ones who resisted that temptation. They chose a base that felt like a refuge, ventured out in the cool of the morning, came back to rest when the sun was high, and went out again when the city came alive in the evening.
Taking your time in Marrakech isn't about doing less. It's about doing things better: lingering over a carved ceiling in the Ben Youssef Medersa, chatting with a craftsman in his workshop, letting a meal stretch out for hours, watching the light fade over the Atlas from a terrace. It's in these unhurried moments that the Red City reveals its true character, and that a trip becomes something you'll want to come back to, again and again, at your own pace.
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