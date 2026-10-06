A Luxury Weekend in Los Angeles: Beverly Hills, Malibu, and Hollywood with a Private Chauffeur

Friday: Settle into Beverly Hills, explore Rodeo Drive, and keep dinner close to your hotel.

Saturday: Devote the day to Malibu, with a waterfront meal and time for a coastal stop.

Sunday: Explore Hollywood Boulevard and, if staying through the evening, reserve dinner at Musso & Frank Grill.

Getting around: Choose a chauffeured sedan, SUV, or Sprinter to suit your group and luggage.

Plan ahead: Confirm key reservations first, allow flexible travel windows, and arrange airport transfers around your flights.

A table in Malibu, an afternoon on Rodeo Drive, and dinner in Hollywood make an appealing Los Angeles weekend. Putting them on the calendar is easy. Deciding how to connect them deserves just as much attention.

The best approach is to give each part of the city its own day. Stay near the places you plan to spend the most time, make your key reservations first, and leave room between appointments. A private chauffeur can take care of the driving and pickup arrangements while you spend the afternoon browsing or linger over dinner.

For visitors planning that kind of trip, Hollywood Limousine offers airport transportation, private chauffeur service, and vehicles for couples and larger groups. This three-day itinerary provides a starting point you can adapt around your arrival time and interests.