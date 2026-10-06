A Luxury Weekend in Los Angeles: Beverly Hills, Malibu, and Hollywood with a Private Chauffeur

Friday: Settle into Beverly Hills, explore Rodeo Drive, and keep dinner close to your hotel.
Saturday: Devote the day to Malibu, with a waterfront meal and time for a coastal stop.
Sunday: Explore Hollywood Boulevard and, if staying through the evening, reserve dinner at Musso & Frank Grill.
Getting around: Choose a chauffeured sedan, SUV, or Sprinter to suit your group and luggage.
Plan ahead: Confirm key reservations first, allow flexible travel windows, and arrange airport transfers around your flights.
A table in Malibu, an afternoon on Rodeo Drive, and dinner in Hollywood make an appealing Los Angeles weekend. Putting them on the calendar is easy. Deciding how to connect them deserves just as much attention.
The best approach is to give each part of the city its own day. Stay near the places you plan to spend the most time, make your key reservations first, and leave room between appointments. A private chauffeur can take care of the driving and pickup arrangements while you spend the afternoon browsing or linger over dinner.
For visitors planning that kind of trip, Hollywood Limousine offers airport transportation, private chauffeur service, and vehicles for couples and larger groups. This three-day itinerary provides a starting point you can adapt around your arrival time and interests.
Begin with a comfortable landing. If you are arriving at LAX, arrange your airport transfer separately from the rest of the day and share your flight details, passenger count, and luggage requirements when booking. Keep your first reservation flexible enough to accommodate a delayed arrival or a longer wait for baggage.
A hotel in Beverly Hills makes a convenient base for this itinerary. After checking in, give yourself time to unpack and have lunch before heading out. Visitors arriving later can save the shopping for another morning and make dinner their only commitment.
Rodeo Drive is an easy centerpiece for an afternoon devoted to fashion and design. Its luxury boutiques reward a leisurely walk, whether you have a particular purchase in mind or simply want to explore. If you want a personal shopping appointment, contact the boutique in advance and build the day around that time.
Arrange a drop-off near the shopping district, then explore on foot. Decide where to meet your chauffeur afterward, especially if your purchases change your plans. Nearby Beverly Drive gives you another place to browse or stop for a coffee before returning to your hotel.
Keep the evening local. A dinner reservation in Beverly Hills lets you enjoy the meal without adding a cross-city journey to your arrival day. Allow time to change at the hotel, and confirm how the return pickup will work if dinner runs longer than expected.
Give Malibu most of Saturday. The coast is better enjoyed with time for lunch and an unhurried stop by the water than as a quick detour between city appointments.
Start with breakfast at your hotel and choose one main reservation for the day. Nobu Malibu is an option for travelers who want to build their outing around a waterfront meal. Secure your table before fixing the transportation schedule, then allow a generous travel window rather than treating a map estimate as a guaranteed arrival time.
Discuss the route with your transportation provider shortly before the outing. Coastal access and road conditions can change, so the day's plan should reflect current conditions. Ask for a sensible departure time based on your hotel and lunch reservation.
After lunch, leave time for a beach walk or a coastal stop that suits your group. Confirm public access and any walking requirements before choosing the location. Comfortable shoes and a light layer are useful, even when the morning starts warm in Beverly Hills.
For a day with several stops, ask whether an hourly booking makes more sense than separate transfers. Confirm whether the chauffeur will remain available during lunch, how waiting time is billed, and what happens if you decide to extend the outing. Those details make it easier to change your afternoon without renegotiating every ride.
Return to your hotel with enough time to rest before the evening. If you would rather stay in Malibu for dinner, plan that from the outset and keep your city evening free. Trying to fit both into a tight schedule can take the pleasure out of the coastal day.
Sunday can focus on Hollywood's film history and a few places you have always wanted to see. Start with breakfast, then choose a small cluster of stops rather than a long list spread across the city.
A walk along Hollywood Boulevard gives you time to look for favorite names on the Walk of Fame and explore the area around the Chinese Theatre. Decide in advance whether you want a brief visit or a longer outing with a booked attraction. Share that choice with your chauffeur so the pickup plan matches the time you expect to spend on foot.
For travelers staying through the evening, Musso & Frank Grill provides a fitting dinner stop. The restaurant has served Hollywood since 1919 and offers Sunday dinner service. Reserve ahead, then leave enough time between sightseeing and your table to return to the hotel if you want to change.
If Sunday is your departure day, shorten the Hollywood visit and make the airport transfer the fixed point in your schedule. Work backward from the airline's recommended arrival time, allowing for luggage collection at the hotel and the drive to the airport. Keep one final attraction optional so it can be dropped without disrupting your departure.
Choose your vehicle around the people and belongings traveling with you. A sedan may suit a couple with light luggage, while an SUV can provide additional room. For friends or extended family, a chauffeured Sprinter lets the group travel together. Passenger capacity and luggage space vary by model, so confirm both before booking.
When requesting an itinerary, include hotel addresses, flight information, confirmed reservations, and the stops you consider optional. Mention mobility needs, child seats, or other requirements early enough for the appropriate arrangements to be confirmed.
Ask for a written breakdown of the booking. Clarify hourly minimums, waiting time, gratuity, parking, and any other applicable charges, along with the cancellation policy. For dinner and sightseeing days, establish how you will contact the chauffeur and where pickups can take place.
A well-paced weekend leaves room to enjoy the places you came to see. Beverly Hills gets a relaxed afternoon, Malibu gets a full coastal day, and Hollywood gets time for a walk and a memorable meal. Once the reservations are in place, Hollywood Limousine can help you arrange the transportation around your plans.
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