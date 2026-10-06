Five Countries Perfect For A Sober Holiday

A holiday does not have to revolve around cocktails by the pool, late nights in bars or wine with every meal. For anyone choosing a sober lifestyle, travelling can be an opportunity to discover new places, enjoy different experiences and return home feeling refreshed rather than recovering from a string of late nights.

Whether you are sober by choice, cutting back on alcohol or in recovery from having gone through an alcohol treatment centre, choosing the right destination can make your trip more enjoyable. Here are five countries offering plenty of culture, nature, food and adventure without alcohol needing to take centre stage.