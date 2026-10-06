Five Countries Perfect For A Sober Holiday

A holiday does not have to revolve around cocktails by the pool, late nights in bars or wine with every meal. For anyone choosing a sober lifestyle, travelling can be an opportunity to discover new places, enjoy different experiences and return home feeling refreshed rather than recovering from a string of late nights.
Whether you are sober by choice, cutting back on alcohol or in recovery from having gone through an alcohol treatment centre, choosing the right destination can make your trip more enjoyable. Here are five countries offering plenty of culture, nature, food and adventure without alcohol needing to take centre stage.
Japan is an excellent choice for a sober holiday, particularly if you enjoy culture, food and exploring cities. Tokyo offers everything from peaceful temples and traditional gardens to fascinating museums and neighbourhoods packed with shops and restaurants.
Outside the capital, you can explore Kyoto's historic temples, visit Mount Fuji or relax in a traditional hot spring town. Japanese tea culture also provides plenty of alternatives to alcohol, with green tea and other varieties available throughout the country.
The country's efficient public transport makes it possible to build an exciting itinerary without needing a car.
Portugal combines beautiful scenery, historic cities and an excellent food culture. While wine is an important part of the country's traditions, there is far more to experience beyond drinking.
Lisbon is ideal for wandering through historic streets, visiting viewpoints and exploring museums, while Porto offers impressive architecture and riverside scenery. For a more relaxing break, the Algarve provides beaches, coastal walks and opportunities for outdoor activities.
Ordering sparkling water, fresh juice or coffee while enjoying Portugal's café culture can be an easy way to experience the social side of travelling without alcohol.
For travellers who would rather spend their holiday being active, Costa Rica offers an abundance of possibilities. Rainforests, beaches, volcanoes and wildlife make it particularly appealing for anyone who enjoys the outdoors.
You could go hiking, spot wildlife, visit waterfalls, try surfing or simply spend time surrounded by nature. The country's focus on outdoor experiences means that your days can be filled with activities rather than centred around nightlife.
An early morning wildlife tour or sunrise hike can also be much easier to enjoy when you are well rested and alcohol-free.
Iceland is another destination where natural attractions provide the main event. Dramatic waterfalls, volcanic landscapes, glaciers and geothermal areas offer plenty to explore.
You could spend a day visiting the famous Golden Circle, relax in a geothermal lagoon or head into the countryside to experience Iceland's spectacular scenery. In winter, there may also be opportunities to see the Northern Lights.
The country's landscapes encourage a slower, more mindful style of travel, making it an appealing option if your idea of a holiday involves adventure and relaxation rather than nightlife.
New Zealand is particularly well suited to travellers looking for an active and scenic escape. From mountains and lakes to beaches and national parks, there are countless opportunities for walking, cycling, kayaking and sightseeing.
You can explore cities such as Auckland and Wellington before heading into the countryside for hiking or other outdoor adventures. The country's varied landscapes also make road trips popular, although planning your route in advance can help you make the most of your time.
The best sober holiday is ultimately one that reflects your interests. Look for destinations where you can fill your days with experiences you genuinely enjoy, whether that means exploring museums, relaxing on a beach, hiking through spectacular scenery or discovering local food.
If you are in recovery, it can also be helpful to research your accommodation, activities and evening plans before travelling. Knowing where you can find alcohol-free drinks and who you can contact for support can provide additional reassurance.
Travelling without alcohol does not mean missing out. In many cases, it can mean being more present for the experiences, conversations and memories that make a holiday special.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.