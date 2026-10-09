The Partner Visa Pathway from Temporary to Permanent: What Actually Happens and When

When an onshore partner visa application (Subclass 820/801) is lodged, the Department grants the applicant a bridging visa that allows them to remain in Australia lawfully while the primary assessment is completed. This is not the 820 visa itself; the 820 is granted when the Department is satisfied that the relationship exists and meets the basic eligibility criteria, which may take months after the application date.

Once the 820 is granted, the applicant is a temporary resident with full work rights and Medicare access under Australia's reciprocal health care arrangements. They can travel in and out of Australia, though travel conditions can affect the visa if certain actions are not taken. They cannot sponsor a partner of their own while holding a temporary partner visa. Applying for the partner visa AU at the temporary stage initiates the clock on a two-year period after which the permanent stage assessment becomes available. The Department does not contact the couple at the two-year mark; the couple, or their legal representative, needs to ensure the permanent application is properly prepared.