The Partner Visa Pathway from Temporary to Permanent: What Actually Happens and When

One of the most consistent sources of confusion among couples going through Australia's partner visa system is the gap between what they expect to happen and what actually happens at each stage of the process. The two-stage structure of the pathway is well-known in outline. The lived experience of navigating between those stages, and what the transition from temporary to permanent actually involves, is considerably less understood.
This matters not just for managing expectations but for making the practical decisions that affect daily life during what is often a multi-year journey.
When an onshore partner visa application (Subclass 820/801) is lodged, the Department grants the applicant a bridging visa that allows them to remain in Australia lawfully while the primary assessment is completed. This is not the 820 visa itself; the 820 is granted when the Department is satisfied that the relationship exists and meets the basic eligibility criteria, which may take months after the application date.
Once the 820 is granted, the applicant is a temporary resident with full work rights and Medicare access under Australia's reciprocal health care arrangements. They can travel in and out of Australia, though travel conditions can affect the visa if certain actions are not taken. They cannot sponsor a partner of their own while holding a temporary partner visa. Applying for the partner visa AU at the temporary stage initiates the clock on a two-year period after which the permanent stage assessment becomes available. The Department does not contact the couple at the two-year mark; the couple, or their legal representative, needs to ensure the permanent application is properly prepared.
The two-year period between the lodgement of the initial application and the assessment of the permanent stage is not an idle waiting period. During this time, the Department expects the couple to continue their genuine, ongoing relationship. If the relationship ends during this period, the applicant generally loses their entitlement to the permanent visa unless family violence provisions apply.
Changes in circumstances during the two-year period need to be communicated to the Department. If the couple moves address, the Department needs to know. If the sponsor's circumstances change in a relevant way, that's reportable. If children are born to the relationship, that's relevant evidence for the permanent stage.
Some couples use the two-year period to systematically build the additional evidence that will support the permanent stage assessment. Bank statements showing joint accounts, lease agreements listing both parties, photographs and communications spanning the period, support letters from people who know the couple: all of this accumulates during the temporary period and forms the evidentiary foundation of the permanent stage application.
At the two-year mark, the permanent stage of the application becomes available for assessment. The Department does not automatically process it; in practice, it may take additional months or longer before an officer assesses the permanent stage. The couple may be asked to provide additional documentation or to attend an interview.
The permanent stage assessment applies the same regulatory framework as the initial application: the relationship must be genuine and continuing, and the four categories of evidence (financial, household, social, commitment) are again assessed. The practical difference is that by this stage, the couple should have two or more years of documented, shared life in Australia to draw on, making the evidentiary case substantially stronger than it was at the initial application.
A critical point that surprises many applicants: if the sponsor or the applicant has acquired a criminal history between the initial application and the permanent stage, it can affect the permanent stage outcome. The character assessment applies at both stages.
The Department of Home Affairs publishes global visa processing time data, and the numbers for partner visas have reflected the significant backlog that built up over the past several years. Partner visa processing times have in some cases extended to two to four years for the full pathway to permanent residence, meaning that some applicants experience a total period of five years or more from initial application to permanent visa grant.
This is not universal, and processing times vary by case complexity, evidentiary completeness, and workload at the relevant processing centres. Applications that are complete, well-organised, and raise no character or fraud concerns tend to move through more efficiently than those with missing documents, complex issues to resolve, or incomplete forms.
For partners who are outside Australia at the time of application, the offshore pathway (Subclass 309/100) runs parallel to the onshore pathway but with different starting conditions. The 309 is a provisional visa that allows the holder to come to Australia; the permanent 100 is assessed after approximately two years, following the same general pattern as the onshore pathway.
Offshore applicants face the challenge of remaining in their home country or on other visa arrangements while the provisional stage is assessed, which can take 18 months or more. During this period, the couple may be separated, which creates both practical hardship and a documentary record of separation that needs to be contextualised in the permanent stage evidence.
The move from temporary to permanent partner visa is a milestone that reshapes the couple's relationship with Australia in practical ways. Property purchase rights change. Sponsor eligibility for their own family members changes. The employment and study conditions attached to the visa change. The sense of security that comes from permanent status, as opposed to conditional temporary residence, is significant for most couples.
Managing the transition thoughtfully, with appropriate legal support at each stage, is the difference between a relatively smooth journey and one marked by unnecessary setbacks.
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