Presidents’ Week Moves to the Alps: Why America’s Ski Families Are Crossing the Atlantic

The shift shows up in the official counts. In the 2024–25 winter, American overnight stays in Switzerland rose 13.4 percent, to 1.7 million for the season, American visitors to Austria rose 15.4 percent, and American visits to France rose 10.6 percent, according to figures gathered by the British ski publication PlanetSKI. The 2025–26 season went further still: Swiss hotels reported their best American winter in three decades.

The passes tell the same story. At Zermatt, roughly one skier in five is now American. At Dolomiti Superski in Italy, Ikon Pass customers were up 30 percent, to 12,350, by the middle of the 2024–25 season.