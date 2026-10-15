Coorg in Monsoon: Experience Misty Hills, Waterfalls, and Coffee Plantations

In Coorg, the rainy season wakes up the waterfalls. More rain means fuller rivers and streams. Many falls grow stronger and look far more dramatic. The roar of the water, plus the thick green plants around the falls, makes the trip feel fresh.

Abbey Falls sits close to Madikeri. It is one of the most talked about spots in the area. You see tropical plants and nearby coffee estates around it. That mix also works well for photos and quiet time in nature. The walk toward the falls feels pleasant, too. Greenery is everywhere, and the air smells like wet leaves and rain.

Iruppu Falls is in the Brahmagiri region. It draws many people who like bold views of the outdoors. During the monsoon, the forest around the falls looks even better. It feels cooler and more alive in that season.

Still, rain brings risks. Paths can get slick, and the water can be strong. Stay with the safety rules shared by locals. Do not enter areas that are marked as off limits. Avoid stepping into swollen water. It also helps to check the route access before you go, since some paths may shut when the rain is at its worst.