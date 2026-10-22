MyArrival Reviews in Practice: What the Application Process Looks Like

Before a trip, MyArrival reviews can help travelers understand how other people found the service. But there is a second, more practical question: what does the application actually involve, step by step, and what happens once it is sent? Knowing the process in advance makes it easier to prepare the right details and spot the stages that need extra attention.
This guide covers that practical side. MyArrival is a paid travel service that helps people prepare and submit arrival cards and other entry forms.
Below, we follow the process from the details you gather at home to the document that lands in your inbox. Where a step depends on the destination rather than the service, we point that out.
Most of the application goes quickly if the right details are at hand before you begin. Gather these first:
A valid passport for each traveler. The form asks for details such as the passport number, expiry date, nationality and full name exactly as printed.
Your travel dates and route. You will need the arrival date and, where the destination asks for it, a flight number.
Where you will stay. Many forms ask for a hotel name or an address.
The purpose of the trip, such as tourism or business.
Contact details. Use an email address you check regularly and a phone number.
If several people travel together, collect the same passport and trip details for each of them. One person often completes the forms for a whole family or group, so it helps to have every passport within reach.
Not every destination asks for every item. The exact list depends on that country's own form. Still, with these details ready, you won't need to stop halfway through to look for a booking confirmation.
Each country page names the document that destination requires. It also shows the fees before you enter any personal data, with the government fee listed separately from the service fee.
If you aren't sure which document your destination requires, the country page is the place to confirm its name before you start.
The application itself moves through five stages: Contact, Travellers, Travel details, Review and Payment.
The first stage asks for an email address and a phone number. The email address deserves a second look because confirmations and the final document arrive there.
Returning users get a shortcut at this point. If the email already belongs to an account, the form offers the option to sign in and fill in saved traveler information, including passport details. For frequent travelers, this removes much of the typing on later trips. First-time users don't need an account to begin.
The Travellers stage is where most of the personal information goes in. You enter passport details for each traveler and check every field carefully against the document itself. Names, passport numbers, expiry dates and nationality should match the passport exactly, so letters and digits that look alike, such as O and 0, are worth a second look.
Each traveler gets a separate set of passport details. Multiple travelers can still be managed within one application, so a family of four enters four sets of passport data without starting four separate applications.
The Travel details stage covers the trip itself: dates, flight, accommodation and purpose of visit. The questions follow the destination's own requirements, so you only answer what that country asks for.
Accuracy at this stage has practical consequences. The service's Terms make the traveler responsible for the information provided. They also note that incorrect or incomplete details may lead to delays or rejection by local authorities. For that reason, names should match the passport letter for letter, including middle names if the passport shows them.
Before payment, the form shows a summary of everything you entered. The Review screen is the best place to catch errors before payment, so give it a few unhurried minutes.
A simple order helps:
names and passport numbers for every traveler, checked against the passports;
dates of birth and passport expiry dates;
arrival date and flight number;
accommodation details and the contact email.
The service also runs validation checks on passport and trip data before submission. These checks can catch formatting problems, but they can't confirm that a passport number was entered correctly. Only a comparison with the document itself can do that. If you are completing the form for someone else, ask them to look over their own entries as well. A second reader often catches typos the person typing has missed.
Once everything looks correct, you move on to card payment.
After payment, the application is either submitted to the destination's official system or scheduled for processing when the official submission window opens. Which of the two happens depends on timing.
Many destinations accept arrival forms only shortly before travel. MyArrival's Early Submission feature lets travelers provide their information before the destination's official submission window opens. The application can then be scheduled for processing at the appropriate time based on the travel date. You don't need to return later just to submit it yourself.
Once the application reaches the government, processing is in the destination's hands. Some countries respond quickly, while others take longer. The service doesn't control this stage, and processing times vary from one destination to another.
In the meantime, you can follow the application status in your account. Confirmation messages go to the email address from the first stage. Each application also stays in the account for at least 90 days, so you can find the details again before the trip.
Mistakes usually surface at one of three moments: on the Review screen, in a confirmation email or when you compare the final document with your passport.
Before payment, check the Review screen carefully and correct any errors you find. If the application has been paid for but not yet submitted, check My Account or contact customer support to see what can still be changed.
Once the application has reached the destination's system, data correction gets more complicated. Correction options then depend on the application and the destination. If you notice an error at this stage, contact customer support straight away and explain what needs to change.
Timing helps here too. An application that is still waiting for its submission window hasn't reached the government yet, so it is worth writing as early as possible.
Customer support can help with questions about the process itself. Common reasons to get in touch include:
a detail in the application doesn't match the passport;
you want to know whether the application has been submitted yet;
the status in your account hasn't changed and you're unsure what comes next;
the confirmation email hasn't arrived;
you have a question about a payment or a refund.
The contact page lists the support email. Include your order reference and a short description of the issue so the team can find the application quickly.
The Refund Policy also includes a 100% money-back guarantee. If your documents haven't been delivered yet, you can cancel the order in My Account for a full refund, with no questions asked.
When processing is complete, the finished travel document or confirmation arrives by email. Depending on the destination, it may be a digital arrival card or another form of confirmation. A copy also stays in your MyArrival account.
At that point, your part of the application is done. A few small steps before departure still make the trip easier:
Open the document and check names, passport numbers and dates once more.
Save it on your phone in a place you can open offline.
Keep a printed copy if you prefer a backup at the airport.
Make sure every member of the group has their own document. If the destination issues one file per traveler, the number of files should match the number of people in the group.
One distinction helps set expectations. The document shows that your arrival form went through the destination's system. It doesn't replace a visa where one is needed, and it doesn't decide whether you can enter the country. The destination's authorities make that decision under their official requirements.
Recent Trustpilot reviews of MyArrival describe the stages covered in this guide from the traveler's side. Most comments focus on what it was like to complete the application. The company also replies to reviews on its page.
Ease of use is the most common theme. Reviewers describe the form as easy to follow, and several say they completed it on a phone without switching to a computer. This fits the way the form is built: the questions follow the destination's own requirements, so travelers answer only what that country asks for.
Some reviewers recommend having personal details ready before starting. It is the same advice as in the first section of this guide, and it saves stopping halfway to look for a passport or a booking.
Several travelers say the document arrived by email soon after they finished the application. One reviewer who applied for Indonesia noted that the timing depended on the local authorities. Processing speed varies by destination, as the section on what happens after submission explains.
When you read reviews, check which destination the traveler applied for and which stage of the process the review describes. A comment about one country's processing time says more about that country's system than about the form itself. Read this way, reviews add context from real trips to the steps above.
Preparation → Contact details → Traveler details → Trip details → Review → Payment → Submission → Processing → Confirmation
Most of your effort goes into the first half of this chain. After payment, the service handles submission or schedules it for the appropriate window, while the remaining timing depends on the destination's system. Your last task is to check the finished document before you leave. If anything in it looks wrong, contact support before the travel date rather than at the airport.
It depends on the stage. Before payment, check the Review screen and correct any errors you find. After payment but before submission, check My Account or contact customer support to see what can still be changed. Once the application has reached the destination's system, contact support as soon as possible and explain exactly which detail needs attention.
Depending on the destination, yes. The form may also ask for travel dates, flight details, accommodation and the purpose of the trip, plus an email address and a phone number. If you travel as a group, you need the same details for every traveler.
The finished document arrives by email, and the status in your account updates as the application moves forward. Once you have the document and have checked it against your passport, your part of the process is finished.
The MyArrival process has a clear shape. Preparation and data entry take most of your time, and the Review screen is your best chance to catch errors. After that, Early Submission and status tracking help manage the timing, and the result arrives by email. The destination still decides on entry, so keep both the finished document and the official rules in view as the trip approaches. Having the details ready before you begin makes every later stage faster to complete.
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