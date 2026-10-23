Practical Spanish for Travel: What to Learn Before You Go

Imagine traveling to Spain to see your favorite football club. You are beaming with joy and happiness. You get off the flight and say ‘Gracias’ to the air hostess and then out of the airport.
Now you have to find a taxi to the hotel, and suddenly your happiness vanishes as the little Spanish you learned proves inadequate. That struggle continues to the hotel.
The receptionist finds your name, copies your passport details, and hands over the room key. Then comes one quick question in Spanish. You catch desayuno, which means breakfast. The rest disappears. You smile, guess, and hope you haven’t agreed to eat at six in the morning.
Travel Spanish often breaks down this way. The opening phrase works. The reply doesn’t.
So the best way forward is to practice the exchanges you'll likely face, rather than memorizing a few words. In this case, you don’t need to get everything grammatically right, just enough to get by. You need enough Spanish to order, confirm details, recover from confusion, and keep the conversation going.
So, any practical Spanish lesson that can help you get by a two-week holiday in Spain or Mexico requires a logical approach.
The best way forward is to pull up your itinerary and then check the following:
What are the places you are traveling to?
Where will you stay?
How are you traveling between destinations?
Any specific areas that you are planning to visit?
Let practical details like these shape your Spanish learning. This is where sessions with Spanish tutors on italki make perfect sense. They focus on what you want to achieve, not generic foundational Spanish lessons. A tutor can actually have a conversation with you like a native Spanish speaker and help you work through your struggles.
It may feel uncomfortable when the script changes. That’s useful. Real conversations won’t wait for you to finish the exercise.
While practicing what matters to you on your trip, focus on phrases that can serve you in multiple ways. You can learn dozens of nouns and still be confident in your Spanish proficiency.
A classic example: you can say estación but can’t ask which train stops there. Therefore, a comparatively smaller collection of reusable phrases tends to travel better. This includes:
Quisiera… for ordering or requesting something
¿Dónde está…? for places and facilities
¿Puede repetirlo más despacio? When someone speaks too quickly
No entendí when you simply didn’t understand
¿A qué hora…? for departures, arrivals, and opening times
¿Cuánto cuesta? before buying a ticket or accepting a fare
The next phase of this learning curve is to move beyond placing an order in a restaurant. The second exchange often gets overlooked, but it needs equal attention.
So, while practicing with your online tutor, go through a full restaurant conversation:
Start by asking for the menu and what the chef’s special of the day is
While placing the order, ask for the best beverages to pair it with
Report issues with the dish and ask for a resolution
Pay for the food and give a review
This is usually a great framework to start with. After that, you can add more to it as you imagine. The teacher can also bring some insights and further the learning process.
Alongside the restaurants, you need to be prepared for the awkward questions at the hotels and during transportation.
For hotels, you can practice:
Start with greetings
Asking the hotel staff to check your booking
Asking for additional requirements, like a sea-facing room.
Confirming your food preferences when asked
These are some basics to get you started, and you can repeat the same pattern while using local transportation.
To sum up, remember that your trip to Spain is not an oral exam in the language. You can choose a wrong verb, miss a word, or rely on a gesture. The goal is to stay engaged and solve the issue you are facing.
If you get stuck, don’t hesitate to switch to English. Ask them to repeat what they are saying, and ask them to say it in English so you can understand.
Remember, a few well-rehearsed exchanges can do far more for your trip than a packed notebook you’re afraid to use.
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