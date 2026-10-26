Dubai (UAE) Visa Requirements for International Travelers - Complete Guide

Dubai has become a destination where international visitors can combine contemporary architecture, luxury hotels, waterfront dining, cultural attractions, and traditional markets in a single trip. But before planning an itinerary around the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Creek, or the city’s beach clubs, travellers need to understand one practical detail, whether their passport allows visa-free entry, qualifies for a visa on arrival, or requires a visa arranged in advance.

The Dubai Visa Requirements are not identical for every visitor. Nationality, passport type, and certain residency or visa conditions can affect eligibility. Understanding these differences before booking non-refundable flights or accommodation can make the journey easier to organise. This guide explains UAE entry requirements, Dubai visa options, required documents, and how to apply for a Dubai visa online.