Seven Days on a Crewed Yacht in Dalmatia: What It's Really Like

The yacht matters less than many first timers think, and the crew matters more. Still, the type of boat shapes the week.

Catamarans are stable and spacious, which suits families and anyone worried about seasickness. Sailing yachts suit guests who want to feel the wind. Traditional wooden gulets are roomy and social, good for larger groups. Motor yachts cover distance quickly, so you can see more islands or spend longer at each stop.

When you compare options, ask about cabin layout and whether every cabin has its own bathroom, what water toys are on board, how many crew are included and whether a chef is part of the package. Also ask about costs beyond the charter fee, since an advance provisioning allowance for fuel, food and berths is commonly paid on top.

This is where a specialist earns its keep. A company that inspects its boats in person knows which captain finds quiet anchorages, details that rarely appear in a brochure. For a sense of the kinds of boats and routes on offer, one place to start is this overview of luxury yacht charter in Croatia from a Split-based team that offers fully crewed yachts along the coast.