Aquila Collection’s Kuganha Sets a New Standard for Ultra-Luxury Wellness Safaris & Travel

I recently visited Kuganha in the Western Cape to experience its new approach to luxury safari and wellness first-hand. Having followed the property’s development, I was curious to see whether its promise of combining ultra-luxury, private wellness and Big Five safari could genuinely feel different from the established safari model. Spending time at the property offered a much clearer picture of what Kuganha is trying to achieve, from its unusually expansive private tented suites and in-suite wellness facilities to the rewilded landscape surrounding the lodge. What stood out most was how deliberately the experience has been designed around privacy, personal choice and the freedom to set your own pace.
What happens when the privacy of a private villa, the restorative benefits of a world-class wellness retreat and the wildlife of an African safari are brought together in one place?
Aquila Collection’s Kuganha is exactly that, a new ultra-luxury safari wellness destination in South Africa’s Western Cape.
Set within a 10,000-hectare rewilded Big Five reserve, only two and a half hours from Cape Town, Kuganha’s concept moves beyond a traditional safari lodge. Rather than treating wellness as an additional facility or scheduled activity, Kuganha has made it central to the guest experience, placing extensive private spa facilities inside each tented suite.
The result is a new ultra-luxury wellness safari destination: one where guests can experience wildlife, wellness, exceptional cuisine and complete privacy without having to follow a prescribed pace or itinerary.
Kuganha has already attracted international attention, with Robb Report naming Kuganha among its 50 Greatest Luxury Hotels in the World for 2026.
With only 10 private tented suites, among the largest one-bedroom private tented safari suites in Africa, Kuganha has deliberately kept its scale intimate. Each suite offers a minimum of 320 square metres of indoor and outdoor space, creating an exceptional level of privacy.
Each suite features an extensive collection of private wellness facilities, including a sauna, steam room, Himalayan salt oxygen halotherapy room, flotation deprivation pod, ice plunge bath, jacuzzi plunge pool and double massage beds.
There is no requirement to leave the suite for a spa treatment. No need to work around a timetable. Wellness can become part of the entire day, rather than an appointment within it.
Kuganha is situated within a 10,000-hectare reserve that has undergone extensive rewilding, including the rehabilitation of indigenous vegetation and the reintroduction of the Big Five and other wildlife to a landscape where many species had disappeared due to generations of hunting and habitat loss.
Today, the landscape forms an integral part of the experience. Guests can choose to explore the reserve on safari or simply observe the landscape and wildlife from the privacy of their tented suite.
Kuganha’s philosophy is unhurried. Safari is available, but it does not dictate the day. Wellness can take priority, or guests can simply spend time in their suite, surrounded by the landscape.
Kuganha's culinary experience focuses on fresh, organic, sustainable and locally sourced produce, with cuisine that can be customised around each guest's personal wellness and reset journey.
Meals can be enjoyed privately within the tented suite or at the restaurant, overlooking a watering hole, with uninterrupted views across the Karoo landscape and surrounding wildlife.
The intention is abundance without excess, with a culinary experience designed to complement the wider philosophy of restoration.
The concept of Aquila Collection’s Kuganha has evolved from more than 25 years of experience hosting high-net-worth travellers, celebrities, sporting figures and diplomats visiting Cape Town.
That experience has provided a clear insight into an evolving luxury traveller: one for whom exclusivity is no longer simply about having access to something rare, but about having the freedom to experience it entirely on their own terms.
Privacy, space, convenience, personalisation and time have become increasingly valuable to travellers. Kuganha brings these together in a setting where the guest can decide what their day looks like.
A morning can begin with a private wellness experience and end with a safari. An afternoon can be spent beside the suite’s private pool. Restoration rituals can take place without leaving the suite. Dinner can be served privately. Or guests can choose to do very little at all.
By combining private in-suite wellness, ultra-luxury tented accommodation, fine cuisine, Big Five wildlife and conservation, Kuganha is positioning the Western Cape as one of the best travel destinations for a new kind of safari experience.
It is not simply about adding wellness to safari.
It is about bringing the two together around a more personal idea of luxury: the freedom to choose your own pace, surrounded by a landscape that has itself been given the opportunity to recover and return to the wild.
For Kuganha, rewilding is therefore both the setting and the philosophy. The land is being restored, while guests are invited to step away from the demands of modern life and experience their own form of reset.
In doing so, Kuganha is pioneering a new wellness safari category from Cape Town, bringing together two increasingly sought-after forms of travel - the desire to reconnect with nature and the desire to reconnect with oneself.
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