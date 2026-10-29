Aquila Collection’s Kuganha Sets a New Standard for Ultra-Luxury Wellness Safaris & Travel

I recently visited Kuganha in the Western Cape to experience its new approach to luxury safari and wellness first-hand. Having followed the property’s development, I was curious to see whether its promise of combining ultra-luxury, private wellness and Big Five safari could genuinely feel different from the established safari model. Spending time at the property offered a much clearer picture of what Kuganha is trying to achieve, from its unusually expansive private tented suites and in-suite wellness facilities to the rewilded landscape surrounding the lodge. What stood out most was how deliberately the experience has been designed around privacy, personal choice and the freedom to set your own pace.

What happens when the privacy of a private villa, the restorative benefits of a world-class wellness retreat and the wildlife of an African safari are brought together in one place?

Aquila Collection’s Kuganha is exactly that, a new ultra-luxury safari wellness destination in South Africa’s Western Cape.

Set within a 10,000-hectare rewilded Big Five reserve, only two and a half hours from Cape Town, Kuganha’s concept moves beyond a traditional safari lodge. Rather than treating wellness as an additional facility or scheduled activity, Kuganha has made it central to the guest experience, placing extensive private spa facilities inside each tented suite.

The result is a new ultra-luxury wellness safari destination: one where guests can experience wildlife, wellness, exceptional cuisine and complete privacy without having to follow a prescribed pace or itinerary.

Kuganha has already attracted international attention, with Robb Report naming Kuganha among its 50 Greatest Luxury Hotels in the World for 2026.