Walking the Everest and Manaslu Trails: An Expert Perspective on Mountain Life, Local Culture, and Trekking Realities

Photos of the Himalayas are tidy. A clean ridge, a prayer flag snapping in the wind, nobody sweating. The trail is messier and a lot more interesting. You’re sharing a bridge with a yak train, drinking far too much ginger tea, and wondering why one flight of stone steps feels like a mountain all by itself.

That’s the part pictures leave out. On the Everest Base Camp Trek and the Manaslu Circuit Trek, the scenery matters, sure, but so does everything around it: who cooks your dal bhat, how supplies reach a village with no road, why a monastery sits exactly where it does.

Both routes ask something of you, mainly patience with altitude and with basic comforts. This guide looks at what walking each trail is really like, how the cultures differ, and what to sort out before you go.