Ocean liners carry thousands of people. Nile ships carry a few hundred at most, and the best carry far fewer. Many of the finest vessels host well under 150 guests, and that difference shapes every part of the trip.

A smaller ship means you know the staff by name by day two. The captain actually stops to talk. Dinner is a table, not a production. Temple visits feel calmer too, because your group moves through Karnak or Edfu at a human scale, not as one of five coaches arriving at once.

Affluent travelers are already moving this way. Reports indicate that its clients want smaller ships, local culture and fewer crowds, and that longer itineraries are drawing more requests than they have in years. The same instinct pushes people toward boutique vessels that go where the big ships can’t. On the Nile, that kind of ship is the rule among the better operators, not the exception.

When you compare ships, ask for the guest count, not just the cabin count. Ask how many crew serve each guest. Ask whether the restaurant seats everyone at once or in two sittings. Those three answers tell you more than any brochure.