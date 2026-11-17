Colorado’s Arkansas River is the state’s busiest commercial white-water river, and dozens of licensed outfitters run trips along it every summer. That scale means your crew can match any mood, from nap-time-friendly Class I drifts to grin-worthy Class IV waves.

But “best” depends on snowpack, live flow gauges, age limits and even whether the base has hot showers. We crunched the numbers (difficulty, scenery, cost, convenience and extras) to spotlight the seven Arkansas River family trips that promise the biggest smiles per dollar.