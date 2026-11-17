You arrive in a new city, drop your bags at the hotel and head straight out. Within minutes, you've photographed a beautiful old building, a passing tram and the pastries in a nearby café. By the end of the first day, your camera roll is already filling up.
A couple of days later, you have hundreds of pictures, but can you remember what that little restaurant was called or the name of the street where you stumbled across a weekend market?
It's a familiar problem. City breaks are often short, and there's a temptation to document every interesting thing you come across. But constantly reaching for your phone can take attention away from the very experiences you want to remember.
The answer isn't to stop taking pictures. It's to be a little more thoughtful about what you capture and how you do it.
A phone is incredibly useful when travelling. It gets you from the airport to your hotel, stores your boarding pass, translates menus and helps you find somewhere for dinner. Naturally, it's also the first thing you reach for when you see something worth photographing.
The trouble starts when taking a picture becomes a longer distraction. You open the camera, take a few shots, check them, notice a notification and end up replying to a message. A quick stop to photograph a building can easily turn into a few minutes spent looking at a screen.
Smartphones are firmly part of everyday life. Pew Research Center reports that around nine in ten American adults own one, so it's hardly surprising that many people rely on them throughout their holidays.
There is also some interesting research into how photographing things affects memory. Psychologist Linda Henkel of Fairfield University took students on a guided museum tour and asked them to photograph certain objects while simply observing others. When tested the following day, students remembered fewer details about the objects they had photographed.
The findings, published in Psychological Science, became known as the photo-taking impairment effect. Henkel suggested that people sometimes rely on their cameras to remember things for them, rather than paying close attention themselves. The original study involved just 28 students, so it shouldn't be taken as proof that photography always affects memory. Still, it's a good reason to put the phone down occasionally and take in what's around you.
Walk through any popular tourist neighbourhood and you'll quickly find plenty to photograph. The architecture, shopfronts, food stalls and street performers all compete for attention. Before long, you're taking pictures simply because something looks interesting, without really thinking about whether you'll want to look at it again.
Try choosing a few moments you'd genuinely like to remember before setting off each morning.
Perhaps there's a particular neighbourhood you want to explore, a restaurant you've booked or a viewpoint you've been looking forward to visiting. Give those experiences your attention instead of trying to document every street along the way.
It doesn't mean ignoring spontaneous discoveries. Quite the opposite. Leaving some room in your day makes it easier to enjoy the unexpected things that often turn out to be the highlights of a trip.
Henkel's research also found that students who focused on a particular detail of an object remembered the whole object just as well as those who simply observed it. When taking pictures, a similar approach can make the experience more engaging. Rather than photographing an entire square several times, you might notice an unusual doorway, an interesting sign or the details on an old building.
These are often the pictures that bring back the strongest memories later.
There's something slightly awkward about stopping in the middle of a busy street, pulling out your phone and trying to frame the perfect shot while everyone else carries on around you. It's even more noticeable when you're travelling with someone and keep interrupting a conversation to take another picture.
Wearable cameras offer another way to record these experiences. For instance, first-person video recording glasses from Meta allow users to capture photos and videos from their own point of view without holding a phone. That can be useful when you want to record a walk through a neighbourhood, a local food market or a spontaneous moment along the way.
Of course, they're not ideal for every situation. Battery life is something to consider before heading out for a full day of sightseeing. Footage can also look shaky when you're walking quickly or travelling on a bumpy tram, and low-light performance may not be comparable to that of a dedicated camera.
Think of them as another way to capture everyday experiences, rather than a replacement for all your photography equipment.
It's also important to be considerate when recording. People may not realise they're appearing in someone's footage, particularly in busy public places. Let anyone you're filming know, pay attention to recording indicators and avoid using recording devices where photography isn't permitted. Museums, places of worship and private venues may have their own restrictions, so check before recording.
Of course, you'll probably want a picture of the famous cathedral or the view from the city's highest point. There's nothing wrong with that. But the moments that make a trip feel personal are often much smaller.
Think about the sound of a market first thing in the morning, a baker pulling fresh bread from the oven or a musician playing outside a café. These details give you a better sense of what a place was actually like than another photograph of a well-known landmark.
Short video clips work particularly well for this. A few seconds of a busy street, a food stall preparing lunch or the atmosphere inside a local café can bring back the feeling of being there.
If you're unsure what to record, consider these moments:
Your first walk through a neighbourhood you've never visited.
A local dish being prepared at a market or restaurant.
Street performers or musicians, with their permission.
The sounds of a busy square or train station.
An unexpected view you come across while exploring.
You don't need to film for minutes at a time. A 10- to 30-second clip is often enough to capture the atmosphere without filling your storage with footage you'll never watch.
Once you're back home, it's tempting to leave everything in your camera roll and get on with everyday life. That's how hundreds of holiday photos end up buried beneath screenshots, receipts and pictures of things you can no longer remember.
Set aside a little time during the first week after your trip to look through them. Delete the blurry shots and duplicates, and pick out the photographs and videos that actually bring back a memory.
You might find a clip of a street musician that takes you straight back to an evening in Lisbon, or a photograph of a restaurant sign that helps you remember the best meal of the weekend.
If you've travelled with friends or family, look through the pictures together. Someone else might remember the name of a place, the story behind a photograph or a funny moment that you had completely forgotten.
There's no need to create an elaborate travel video or share everything online. Sometimes a small collection of pictures and clips is all you need.
A city break will always involve a few compromises. You won't see every attraction, find every hidden restaurant or capture every interesting moment. And that's perfectly fine.
Take photographs of the places you love, record the occasional video and leave plenty of time for simply wandering around. If you find yourself spending more time checking your camera roll than looking at the city, it's probably time for a break from the screen.
After all, you went there to experience something new. The pictures are just a way to remember it.
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