A phone is incredibly useful when travelling. It gets you from the airport to your hotel, stores your boarding pass, translates menus and helps you find somewhere for dinner. Naturally, it's also the first thing you reach for when you see something worth photographing.

The trouble starts when taking a picture becomes a longer distraction. You open the camera, take a few shots, check them, notice a notification and end up replying to a message. A quick stop to photograph a building can easily turn into a few minutes spent looking at a screen.

Smartphones are firmly part of everyday life. Pew Research Center reports that around nine in ten American adults own one, so it's hardly surprising that many people rely on them throughout their holidays.

There is also some interesting research into how photographing things affects memory. Psychologist Linda Henkel of Fairfield University took students on a guided museum tour and asked them to photograph certain objects while simply observing others. When tested the following day, students remembered fewer details about the objects they had photographed.

The findings, published in Psychological Science, became known as the photo-taking impairment effect. Henkel suggested that people sometimes rely on their cameras to remember things for them, rather than paying close attention themselves. The original study involved just 28 students, so it shouldn't be taken as proof that photography always affects memory. Still, it's a good reason to put the phone down occasionally and take in what's around you.