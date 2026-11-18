Some owners stop moving the car at all. Once a household has spent a few winters in the desert, a dedicated California car starts to make sense: a convertible that never leaves the Coachella Valley, kept in a climate controlled storage facility from May to October and collected again at Thanksgiving.

That approach has its own fine print. Summer afternoons in Palm Springs regularly top 110 degrees, which is hard on batteries, rubber seals and tires sitting in an ordinary garage. A proper storage space with temperature control, a battery tender and a cover is the minimum, and someone local should start the car and move it every few weeks. A car that stays in the state all year can also raise registration questions of its own, so ask the DMV or an accountant how it will be treated before committing.

The trade off is simple to weigh. A round trip on a truck every year adds up over a decade, while a car that lives in the desert year round asks for storage fees, a caretaker and a little more paperwork. For households that winter in the same place every year, the second option often wins.