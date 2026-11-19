Mantis Hiddn in Addo is a luxury retreat on an 800-hectare private reserve in the Eastern Cape’s greater Addo region, about 45 minutes from Addo Elephant National Park.
The property has 12 suites and two private villas set along a mountain ridge overlooking the Zuurberg Mountains.
Wellness runs through the stay, with breathwork, meditation, yoga, art therapy, and botanical treatments.
Guided nature experiences take place on the private reserve, while excursions to nearby Addo Elephant National Park offer game drives.
Fully inclusive rates start from about ZAR 35,000 (about £1,500) per suite per night.
Going off script from most South African safari lodges, Mantis Hiddn in Addo isn’t a safari lodge with a bolt-on spa. Instead, it has chosen to create wellness at its core, while keeping one of South Africa’s best-known national parks within reach. Globetrender described this distinctive positioning as an “unsafari” for the overstimulated, and the description feels apt. Hiddn delivers on that promise, allowing guests slow down and experience the wonders of the Eastern Cape at their own pace, rather than measuring their stay by big-game sightings. Hiddn is also the Mantis Collection's newest and most architecturally ambitious property. “Hiddn is rewriting the script for wellness, nature-led experiences and sustainable luxury travel,” says Craig Erasmus, CEO of Mantis Collection. That philosophy shapes every aspect of the guest experience, making it important to understand what Hiddn offers, and what kind of escape you’re looking for, before booking.
Hiddn sits high on a ridge in the upper Zuurberg Mountains, surrounded by indigenous Cape fynbos, with sweeping views across the valleys and no other buildings in sight. The journey from Gqeberha winds through dense thicket and rugged mountain terrain before the retreat comes into view. Designed to operate entirely off-grid, Hiddn is powered by solar energy, incorporates water harvesting and recycling systems, and was constructed using locally sourced materials. The 12 suites, which welcome guests aged 12 and over, feature a restrained palette of natural linen, wood and straw, allowing the spectacular views to take center stage. Each has a fireplace, an en-suite bathroom and an expansive private deck with secluded outdoor bathing areas. Some suites also feature a Kolkol, a traditional South African wood-fired hot tub. For larger groups or families, the two four-bedroom villas welcome guests of all ages and offer private infinity pools, dedicated butler service and a personal chef. At Hiddn, luxury is measured in space, nature and tranquillity. Guest numbers are deliberately limited, and the lodges are spaced so generously along the ridge that encounters with other guests are rare, except perhaps at the main lodge’s infinity pool overlooking the Addo hills. This is a retreat for travellers who value privacy, stillness and a connection to nature over the more conventional trappings of luxury.
At many luxury hotels, wellness is confined to a spa menu and the occasional yoga class. At Hiddn, it is woven into the entire experience. Breathwork, meditation, yoga, art therapy, and botanical treatments take place in the privacy of guests’ suites or out in nature, with sound baths held among the fynbos. There is no rigid daily schedule or early-morning wake-up call for a game drive. Instead, guests can shape each day around how they feel, whether that means joining a guided session or simply enjoying the stillness. The Global Wellness Institute has long identified wellness tourism as one of travel's fastest-growing segments. Yet properties in this space face a familiar contradiction: the more activities and treatments they offer, the less time guests have to simply switch off. Hiddn largely avoids this trap, prioritising unstructured time over packed itineraries, even when there is an opportunity to fill the day with additional experiences. A dedicated wellness centre and gym are now planned for the property’s second phase of development.
Dining at Hiddn is rooted in the surrounding landscape, with an emphasis on hyper-local ingredients, organic produce where possible, and ingredients foraged from the land. Menus evolve with the seasons and are tailored to individual tastes, with the kitchen refining its approach as it gets to know guests throughout their stay. Dinner typically unfolds over five to seven courses, bringing together African flavours and Western culinary influences. And the wine pairings showcase estates from across South Africa, with a selection that rewards those willing to explore beyond familiar labels and seek the sommelier’s recommendations.
Hiddn’s private reserve offers a different kind of wildlife experience, one focused on the natural world's smaller details. With more than 250 bird species recorded on the property, guests can explore the region’s birdlife and diverse landscapes in an experience that highlights the landscape's smaller wonders. For a traditional safari experience, guests can venture into the nearby Addo Elephant National Park for a chance to view the Big Five.
Managed by SANParks, it is South Africa’s third-largest national park and a malaria-free Big Five destination. The wider park is also home to the country’s only Big Seven, encompassing southern right whales and great white sharks in its marine protected area.
This proximity means Hiddn can offer the thrill of a safari without building the entire stay around it. The balance appeals to honeymooners, multigenerational families and wildlife lovers who want adventure alongside rest and restoration. Those who prefer dawn departures and a packed schedule of game drives may find Hiddn’s slower rhythm a compromise rather than an advantage.
With all-inclusive rates starting from ZAR 35,000 (about £1,500) per suite per night, Hiddn commands a premium against other boutique safari-region stays, and it should. That premium pays for privacy, seclusion and a slower pace of travel, along with close attention to detail and the quality and depth of each experience.
Those familiar with wellness travel will recognize the concept, though few Eastern Cape properties deliver it with such restraint. Think of Hiddn as a luxury wellness retreat with a safari on the side, rather than the other way around. It isn’t for travelers who measure a safari by how many Big Five sightings they pack into each day. It is for those who want space to switch off, with the wilderness on their doorstep, and who hope to leave rested, restored, and connected to nature, having experienced the wonders of the Eastern Cape at their own pace.
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