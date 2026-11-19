Look at your flight options before committing to hotel dates, especially if arrival time will affect your first night's plans.

Choose the season. The Tourism Authority of Thailand's guidance for Swiss travelers associates November through February with cooler air brought by the northeast monsoon. Use that seasonal pattern to shortlist dates, rather than treating it as a weather forecast. Check conditions close to departure and pack for warm weather.

Compare the whole itinerary. Cathay Pacific flies from Zurich to Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport with a connection in Hong Kong, where First and Business passengers can use the airline's lounges between flights. Use the Zurich to Bangkok page to check dates that suit your plans, then weigh arrival time and connection length alongside the fare. Allow time to reach the hotel and rest before making plans for your first evening.

Check what your ticket includes. Read the baggage, seat-selection and change terms attached to your fare, since inclusions can differ between fare types and markets. If you plan to work or stream during the journey, check the onboard connectivity options before you fly.

Before departure, confirm the hotel transfer meeting point and cancellation terms, save the hotel address on your phone and check the official entry requirements for your passport. Follow the official Thailand Digital Arrival Card instructions, which give a three-day advance submission window. The arrival card is separate from any visa requirements and doesn't guarantee entry.