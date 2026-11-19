Summer on a Michigan lake has its own rhythm. Mornings start with coffee on the dock, afternoons drift by on a pontoon or a wakeboat, and evenings end around a fire with the RV parked nearby for guests who stay the night.

Then October arrives. The boat comes out of the water, the camper needs a place to wait out the snow, and the classic convertible that only leaves the garage on sunny weekends needs a home too. For many households in southeast Michigan, the question of where all of this goes is part of closing up the season.

A thoughtful plan for the off season protects these investments and keeps driveways, side yards and garages from turning into parking lots.