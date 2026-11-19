Summer on a Michigan lake has its own rhythm. Mornings start with coffee on the dock, afternoons drift by on a pontoon or a wakeboat, and evenings end around a fire with the RV parked nearby for guests who stay the night.
Then October arrives. The boat comes out of the water, the camper needs a place to wait out the snow, and the classic convertible that only leaves the garage on sunny weekends needs a home too. For many households in southeast Michigan, the question of where all of this goes is part of closing up the season.
A thoughtful plan for the off season protects these investments and keeps driveways, side yards and garages from turning into parking lots.
For lake owners in Livingston County, the Howell area is a practical base for seasonal storage. Owners from Brighton, Fowlerville, Oak Grove and Hamburg Township often look for a facility that is close to the highway and simple to reach when spring returns.
One locally owned option is Out of Site Storage, which runs two facilities in Howell that are both reachable from I-96. Its Hydraulic Drive location offers outdoor RV and boat storage, with gate access from 6am to 10pm. The company also lists storage for cars, motorcycles, ATVs, campers and trailers, along with indoor and outdoor parking.
Security is usually the first thing owners ask about. The company describes its sites as fenced, gated, well lit and monitored by cameras around the clock, which offers some reassurance when a boat or a vintage car will sit untouched for months.
Winterizing a boat is worth doing carefully, because a skipped step in fall can mean an expensive repair in spring. Most owners, or the marinas they work with, follow a similar routine.
The engine needs attention first. Following the manufacturer's guidance on fuel, oil and coolant is the safest approach, since every engine has its own requirements. Water left in lines or tanks can freeze and crack parts, so draining systems fully is part of the job.
Inside the boat, remove cushions, electronics, life jackets and anything that could hold moisture. A clean, dry interior is far less likely to welcome mildew or pests. A well-fitted cover or shrink wrap then keeps snow and debris off the deck while it waits.
An RV is a small home on wheels, and it deserves the same care you would give a cottage before leaving it for the winter. Empty the fridge, prop the doors open to let air move, and clear out any food that might attract animals.
Plumbing is the other big concern. Draining the fresh, gray and black tanks and protecting the water lines against freezing helps avoid cracked fittings. Many owners also disconnect or remove the batteries and check tire pressure before parking for the season.
Taking photos of the interior and exterior before drop-off is a simple habit that pays off. It gives you a clear record of the RV's condition and makes spring inspection easier.
Classic and weekend cars bring their own checklist. A full wash and wax before storage removes road salt and grime that can damage paint over time. A fresh oil change is often recommended so that old oil does not sit in the engine for months.
A breathable car cover keeps dust off without trapping moisture. Some owners also place the car on stands or move it occasionally to prevent flat spots on the tires, though the right choice depends on the car and the owner's mechanic.
Insurance is worth a quick review too. Some policies offer adjusted coverage for vehicles in storage, so a call to your agent before the season ends can be time well spent.
The big toys get most of the attention, but a lake house also collects a long list of smaller summer things. Outdoor dining sets, cushions, umbrellas, paddleboards, kayaks, tubes and grills all take up space once the deck is cleared for winter.
Cushions and fabric umbrellas should be cleaned and fully dried before they are packed away, since trapped moisture is the fastest route to mildew. Breathable storage bags or plastic bins with lids keep dust and mice out. Metal furniture benefits from a quick check for rust spots, and wood pieces often look better in spring if they get a light coat of sealant in the fall.
Grouping everything by season makes the spring move easier. Label bins clearly, put the items you will want first near the front, and keep a simple list on your phone of what went where. When the first warm Saturday arrives, you will know exactly which box holds the dock lines and which one holds the string lights.
The best part of off-season storage is the day it ends. Before the lakes open, make a short plan for picking everything up, checking it over and getting it ready for the first warm weekend.
For ideas on where to take the boat or the camper once the weather turns, Pure Michigan, the state's official travel site, gathers lake towns, campgrounds and seasonal events in one place. It can be a pleasant way to sketch out the summer while the snow is still falling.
A little effort in October means a smoother May. When the toys are clean, protected and parked somewhere secure, the start of the next season feels like a reward instead of a chore list.
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