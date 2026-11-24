Research into gist perception shows that people can experience the space or scene as calm or threatening in about 0.3 milliseconds. This is why a property's appearance can shape how guests feel about it before they've even reached reception.

The first impression starts with more than the entrance. The landscape tells guests something about the place they're visiting, whether it's a secluded mountain retreat, a coastal hideaway, or a contemporary resort surrounded by tropical gardens. Native grasses, shaded pathways, existing rock formations, and carefully positioned viewpoints can all reinforce that identity without making the grounds feel overly designed or manicured.

Water features can be particularly beneficial here. A reflecting pool near the entrance, for example, can complement a resort's modern architecture, while a natural pond or stream can make a garden feel more connected to its surroundings. Water also gives guests quieter places to spend time away from busy restaurants, pool decks, and other shared areas.