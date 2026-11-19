A villa photograph can show the pool and the sea without revealing whether the terrace has afternoon shade, the bedrooms stay cool, or the nearest taverna is safely walkable. Those details shape the holiday as much as the view.

Start with how your party wants to spend its days, then find a house that supports those plans. A useful shortlist accounts for bedroom layouts, outdoor comfort, local routes, services and the full cost. Before paying, confirm those details in the agreement for the specific property.