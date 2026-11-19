A villa photograph can show the pool and the sea without revealing whether the terrace has afternoon shade, the bedrooms stay cool, or the nearest taverna is safely walkable. Those details shape the holiday as much as the view.
Start with how your party wants to spend its days, then find a house that supports those plans. A useful shortlist accounts for bedroom layouts, outdoor comfort, local routes, services and the full cost. Before paying, confirm those details in the agreement for the specific property.
A villa gives your party a private base, but the level of service varies. Housekeeping, meals and transfers need to be arranged and confirmed. Before browsing listings, agree on three parts of your brief.
Decide whether mornings will be slow and at home or start early with a boat trip, a walk or an archaeological site. Will you usually cook dinner, eat in town, or split the evenings between the two? Consider whether walking to a café matters or whether everyone is content to drive. These answers help distinguish a secluded hilltop house from a property near a village.
Count bedrooms by who will share and who will not. Note who needs a ground-floor room, a step-free route to the pool, a cot, or a quiet bedroom away from the terrace. Define privacy in concrete terms: your party might need an enclosed garden with no overlooking windows, or accept a shared beach path if the pool is screened. Agree on these requirements before comparing properties.
List what you want arranged, such as daily housekeeping, a chef for selected evenings, groceries before arrival, transfers or a boat day. Record who will arrange each service and when it needs confirming. A brief that sets out your dates, destination, budget, the number of adults, children and infants, the rooms you need and any special requests gives a villa specialist a clear basis for proposing suitable properties.
Choose a destination around the activities your party wants, then check which addresses put them within reach. These four options illustrate how location affects a villa stay. For a wider view of where Greece's high-end island stays are concentrated, this overview of the most luxurious islands in Greece is a useful companion.
The Old Town is inscribed on UNESCO's World Heritage List as a fortified Mediterranean port, which gives travelers interested in architecture and evenings in town a specific reason to consider access to it. Ask for the driving route from the villa and check parking arrangements for visits. If seclusion matters, also ask what lies beyond the garden boundary and whether neighboring properties overlook the outdoor spaces.
The Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO) describes Crete as having more than 1,000 km of coastline, with history, nature and regional cuisine among its attractions. In 2025, UNESCO inscribed the Minoan Palatial Centres, a property comprising six archaeological sites across the island. Choose a regional base around the sites, beaches and villages you want to visit, and don't assume that one villa will put all six sites within a comfortable day trip.
South of Corfu in the Ionian Sea, Paxos is a small island without an airport, reached by ferry, with the harbor town of Gaios as its main port and the beaches of neighboring Antipaxos close by. It suits a slower, water-focused stay. Ask how your transfer connects with ferry times, how far the villa is from Gaios, and whether boat trips to Antipaxos can be arranged from a nearby harbor.
On the Peloponnese mainland, Porto Heli offers bays and yacht marinas, according to GNTO, which makes it a mainland option for a water-oriented itinerary. Ask how the villa connects to the marina you intend to use, where boat trips depart, and whether collection from the property is possible. A waterfront address does not establish that a boat can dock there.
Request a map pin for each shortlisted villa and check the routes to the places your party will visit most.
Dates deserve the same attention as the floor plan. Outdoor comfort, local services and the house's suitability can change with the season.
GNTO describes Greek summers as dry and hot, with seasonal winds called the meltemi cooling the days. Ask where the villa has shade at lunchtime, which outdoor seating areas are sheltered, and which bedrooms have air conditioning. Check these details for the specific house, because exposure varies by location. If boat days are planned, leave room to move them; no owner can promise calm water for a particular week.
If your dates are flexible, request comparative quotations for May to June or September to October alongside peak summer. Treat these as periods to price, without assuming savings or swimming weather. Confirm whether pool heating is available and what it costs, check seasonal opening dates for restaurants you want to visit, and ask whether housekeeping, chefs and boat charters will be available during your stay.
The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) warns that Greece can experience winter storms that cause flash flooding. For a winter stay, ask how the house is heated, whether heavy rain affects its access road, and which local services remain open. A house whose main gathering areas are outdoors needs a different assessment when the terrace may be unusable.
Use the gallery to identify questions, then request a floor plan, a map pin and a recent walkthrough video. Together, these explain how the house works for your party.
Ask how bedrooms are distributed across floors, which are en suite, which share a bathroom, and whether any sit in a separate annex or require an external staircase. Compare the actual beds with the advertised capacity and check whether sofa beds are included. A listed bedroom count is a starting point; the layout and bed configuration determine whether those rooms suit your group.
Ask where shade falls at midday and in the late afternoon, whether dining areas are covered, and how far they are from the kitchen. For the pool, request dimensions and depth, check whether entry is by steps or a ladder, and establish whether loungers sit on the same level as the water.
Look at what the terrace overlooks and what overlooks it, where the road runs, and whether a public path passes the gate. Check beach access separately from the sea view: ask which beach is accessible, how far away it is, and whether the route involves steps, steep ground or roads without a footpath.
Trace the route from parking to the front door, then from the bedrooms to the pool and from the kitchen to the dining terrace. Ask about steps and gradients wherever someone needs easier access. For children, check pool fencing or alarms, terrace edges, internal stairs and bedroom locations. A family-friendly label does not replace supervision: the FCDO advises keeping small children within arm's reach around pools, even if they can swim or a lifeguard is present.
Greece's short-term-rental standards, in force since October 1, 2025, include requirements for natural lighting, ventilation and air conditioning. Ask how the rooms you will use meet those needs, since the existence of a standard does not confirm that a particular villa has been inspected.
Compare written totals for the same dates, occupancy and services. Daily rates alone can hide differences in what each property includes.
Give each provider the same guest count, including infants, and ask whether occupancy changes affect the price. Published ranges are starting points rather than confirmed quotations, so request a quotation for your exact stay. Curated specialists in luxury villas in Greece, such as White Dream Villas, let you share your dates, destination, budget, group size and special requests, then propose matching properties and arrange extras such as private chefs, chauffeurs, airport transfers and yacht charters. Send every provider the same brief so their quotations can be compared directly.
Ask for an inclusion or price against every service you plan to use. For housekeeping, establish the frequency and duration of visits, plus linen and towel changes. Check when pool and garden maintenance takes place and whether staff need access during the day.
For meals, separate a chef's fee from ingredients and ask how pre-arrival grocery shopping is charged. Confirm the cost of pool heating, transfers in each direction, and any boat or car hire arranged through the provider. Keep optional services separate so you can compare the accommodation and your preferred additions fairly.
According to AADE, the climate resilience fee, which replaced the overnight-stay tax in 2024, is assessed per daily use and per room or apartment. Ask for the applicable charge for the specific house in your quotation rather than relying on a generic figure. The quote should state the total payable and identify any charges collected separately.
Show a refundable security deposit separately from spending. Ask how much it is, how it is held, what deductions are permitted and when it will be returned. Your comparison should show rental, chosen services, taxes and fees, total cost and the refundable deposit on its own line.
Map the arrival before booking. Connections, luggage, vehicle access and late check-in can affect whether a villa works for your party.
Write out the sequence from international arrival through any domestic flight or ferry, onward transfer and check-in. Keep individual journey times separate from the full trip. GNTO gives an indicative flight duration of 55 minutes from Athens to Chania; that excludes airport procedures, connections, baggage collection and the drive to the house. Ask the property contact for an estimate of the transfer from your arrival airport or port.
Confirm how many vehicles your party and luggage require and whether they can reach the entrance. Ask whether the final approach is paved, lit or steep, and how far bags must be carried. Establish who meets you on arrival, how you receive the keys, and what happens if a delayed flight brings you in after the agreed check-in time. Get a named contact and phone number, and ask whether a concierge team is reachable around the clock during your stay.
Blue Star Ferries reserves the right to reschedule its vessels when necessary, so allow flexibility around an important connection. Confirm who needs updates if you are delayed and whether a transfer is reserved or merely available on request.
Before departure, save the property contact, the agent's out-of-hours number, and the villa's address in Greek and English. Also save 112, the European emergency number identified by Greece's Ministry for Climate Crisis and Civil Protection.
Before paying a deposit, check that the proposed house, price, services and terms match the agreement you will sign.
You can book through a specialist that proposes properties against your brief, a broader collection or an owner directly. Whichever route you choose, ask whether the properties have been personally visited or selected, who your contact will be before and during the stay, whether someone meets you on arrival, and which services can be arranged for your dates.
Request the legal name of the business you are contracting with and the exact property name, address and map pin. Confirm availability for your dates, an itemized total, the payment schedule, cancellation conditions, included services and local assistance. Keep the quotation and written service confirmations with the agreement so you can check any differences before paying.
Read the cancellation terms for the house itself rather than relying on general wording. Some specialists apply a standard cancellation window of 56 days before arrival and take a 30% non-refundable deposit at booking, with exceptions for certain properties. Confirm which terms apply to your chosen villa and when the reservation becomes binding.
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