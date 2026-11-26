Bangkok is not a slow city, but it can be experienced slowly. The trick is to stop treating it as a checklist. See the Grand Palace and Wat Pho early, before the heat and the tour groups arrive, then spend the rest of the day doing very little: a long lunch, a boat on the river, an hour in the shade with something cold to drink.

The Chao Phraya is the city's best antidote to its traffic. The public express boats are cheap and frequent, and they give you a view of Bangkok that no taxi can: temple spires, old warehouses, glass towers and riverside homes, all in the same frame. Step off at Talat Noi, one of the oldest neighbourhoods in the city, and wander its lanes of Chinese shophouses, small shrines and workshops where mechanics still rebuild engines on the pavement. Across the river, Wat Arun is at its finest late in the afternoon, when its porcelain-studded spire catches the low light.

Where you stay shapes the whole experience. Bangkok's greener, calmer pockets lie around Lumphini Park, where early mornings bring joggers, tai chi groups and monitor lizards sunning themselves by the lake. A Bangkok serviced residence on Wireless Road puts the park and the leafy embassy district on your doorstep, with the space of an apartment rather than a hotel room, which makes a real difference on a longer stay. From there, the Jim Thompson House, the teak home of the American who revived Thailand's silk trade, is a short ride away, as is Benjakitti Forest Park, where elevated walkways cross restored wetlands in the middle of the city.