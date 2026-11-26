Thailand has a reputation problem, and it is mostly a problem of speed. Too many visitors arrive with a list, race from temple to beach to night market, and fly home having seen everything and absorbed very little. The country rewards the opposite approach. Give it time, choose fewer places and let each one set its own pace, and Thailand reveals a quieter, more considered side that the highlight reels tend to miss.
What follows is less an itinerary than a way of travelling: a loose route from Bangkok down the Gulf coast and across to the Andaman Sea, with thoughts on where to linger, what to look for and where to rest your head along the way.
Bangkok is not a slow city, but it can be experienced slowly. The trick is to stop treating it as a checklist. See the Grand Palace and Wat Pho early, before the heat and the tour groups arrive, then spend the rest of the day doing very little: a long lunch, a boat on the river, an hour in the shade with something cold to drink.
The Chao Phraya is the city's best antidote to its traffic. The public express boats are cheap and frequent, and they give you a view of Bangkok that no taxi can: temple spires, old warehouses, glass towers and riverside homes, all in the same frame. Step off at Talat Noi, one of the oldest neighbourhoods in the city, and wander its lanes of Chinese shophouses, small shrines and workshops where mechanics still rebuild engines on the pavement. Across the river, Wat Arun is at its finest late in the afternoon, when its porcelain-studded spire catches the low light.
Where you stay shapes the whole experience. Bangkok's greener, calmer pockets lie around Lumphini Park, where early mornings bring joggers, tai chi groups and monitor lizards sunning themselves by the lake. A Bangkok serviced residence on Wireless Road puts the park and the leafy embassy district on your doorstep, with the space of an apartment rather than a hotel room, which makes a real difference on a longer stay. From there, the Jim Thompson House, the teak home of the American who revived Thailand's silk trade, is a short ride away, as is Benjakitti Forest Park, where elevated walkways cross restored wetlands in the middle of the city.
Pattaya rarely appears on a discerning traveller's list, and for its busy centre that is understandable. Its northern end is another matter. Naklua, a former fishing village long since folded into the city, has a calmer beach, a good seafood market at Lan Pho and one of the most extraordinary buildings in the country.
The Sanctuary of Truth is a vast temple-like structure built entirely of carved wood, standing right on the shoreline and still unfinished after more than four decades of work. Carvers can often be seen at their benches, and the place feels less like a monument than a living workshop. Visit in the late afternoon, when the wood glows in the sun, then walk along the waterfront as the lights come on across the bay. A hotel at the Naklua end of Pattaya Beach keeps you away from the crowds while leaving the boats to Koh Larn, a short ride offshore, within easy reach.
Thailand's first beach resort owes its existence to the royal family, who began spending their summers here in the 1920s. The palace of Klai Kangwon, a name usually translated as "far from worries", is still a royal residence, and that sense of measured calm has never quite left the town.
Hua Hin's railway station, a painted wooden building with its own royal waiting room, is the most charming in the country, and arriving by train from Bangkok is worth the extra time. The beach runs for miles south of the town towards Khao Takiab, a small headland topped by a temple and patrolled by confident monkeys. A Hua Hin hotel on Takiab Road places you near this quieter end of the coast, within reach of both the sand and the evening bustle of the night market.
Hua Hin rewards the curious. The Cicada Market, held on weekend evenings, showcases local artists, designers and musicians rather than mass-produced souvenirs. Further south, Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park hides one of Thailand's most photographed sights: a royal pavilion inside Phraya Nakhon Cave, lit by shafts of sunlight falling through a collapsed roof. Go in the morning, when the light is at its best and the climb is cooler.
Samui has grown up considerably since its backpacker days, and it now offers some of the best dining and spa culture in the Gulf of Thailand. Chaweng is its liveliest beach, a long curve of pale sand with the island's widest choice of restaurants close behind it. A Chaweng Beach hotel lets you enjoy that convenience while still waking up to the sea.
The island's quieter side is never far away. On Friday evenings, the old wooden shophouses of Fisherman's Village in Bophut host a walking street market, and the beachfront restaurants there are made for long dinners. The real highlight, though, lies offshore. Ang Thong National Marine Park is an archipelago of more than forty islands, with sheer limestone cliffs, hidden lagoons and viewpoints that repay a steep climb. A full day on the water there is one of the finest excursions in Thailand.
Timing matters on Samui. The island follows a different weather pattern from the Andaman coast and is often at its best in the middle of the year, when Phuket and Krabi are wetter. Its own rainy season usually arrives towards the end of the year.
Cross to the Andaman side and the landscape changes completely. Krabi is defined by its limestone: towering karst cliffs that rise straight out of the sea, draped in jungle and fringed with sand. Longtail boats, the narrow wooden craft with engines mounted on long poles, are the way to reach most of it.
Railay, cut off from the mainland by cliffs and accessible only by boat, draws climbers from around the world. The Hong Islands, a cluster of outcrops with an enclosed lagoon at their heart, are best visited early, before the day-trippers arrive. For a quieter base than busy Ao Nang, look north-west to Tubkaek Beach, which faces the Hong Islands across the water. A hotel on Tubkaek Beach in Krabi gives you that view, and sunsets behind the islands that are hard to tire of.
Further north, Phang Nga Bay is where the limestone becomes truly theatrical, with islands rising like chess pieces from calm green water. Sea canoes slip into the hongs, hidden lagoons inside the rock that can only be reached at the right tide. Choose a small-group or private trip, and ask to go early or late in the day, when the light is softer and the boats are fewer.
Phuket is Thailand's largest island and its best known, which leads many travellers to underestimate it. Its beaches are only part of the story. Phuket Town, the island's capital, has streets of restored Sino-Portuguese shophouses built during the tin-mining boom, many now home to cafés, galleries and family-run restaurants. Its cooking, shaped by Hokkien Chinese and Peranakan traditions, is so distinctive that UNESCO named Phuket a Creative City of Gastronomy. Try mee hokkien noodles for breakfast, or a southern curry far fierier than anything served in Bangkok.
The west coast offers a choice of moods. Patong is the island's busiest beach, but even here there are calmer corners, and a hotel on a quieter stretch of Patong Beach keeps the restaurants within reach without placing you in the middle of the noise. End at least one evening at Promthep Cape, on the island's southern tip, where people gather to watch the sun drop into the Andaman Sea.
The pleasure of a journey like this lies in the transitions as much as the destinations, so build them into the plan. Take the train to Hua Hin, a ferry or short flight to Samui, and a boat between Krabi and Phuket, often by way of the Phi Phi islands. Allow a full day for each change of base, and resist the temptation to add one more stop.
The seasons matter more than many visitors expect. The cool, dry months from November to February are the most comfortable for Bangkok and the Andaman coast, while Samui is often the better choice in July and August. The hot season, from March to May, is best spent close to the water.
Above all, stay long enough in each place to have a favourite: a noodle stall, a stretch of sand, a café where they start making your coffee as you walk in. That is the moment Thailand stops being a destination and starts to feel like somewhere you know.
Oriental Residence Bangkok · 110 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand · +66 2125 9000 · www.oriental-residence.com/bangkok
Amari Bangkok · 847 New Petchburi Road, Ratchatewi, Bangkok 10400, Thailand · +66 2653 9000 · www.amari.com/bangkok
Amari Don Muang Airport Bangkok · 333 Moo 10 Chert Wudthakas Road, Si Kan, Don Muang, Bangkok 10210, Thailand · +66 2566 1020 · www.amari.com/donmuang
Shama Lakeview Asoke Bangkok · 41 Sukhumvit Soi 16, Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110, Thailand · +66 2663 1234 · www.shama.com/lakeview-asoke
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok · 12 Sukhumvit Soi 4, Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110, Thailand · +66 2105 6000 · www.shama.com/sukhumvit
Shama Yen-Akat Bangkok · 69 Yen-Akat Road, Chong Nonsi, Yan Nawa, Bangkok 10120, Thailand · +66 2160 8750-51 · www.shama.com/yen-akat-bangkok
Shama Petchburi 47 Bangkok · 36 Soi Soonvijai, New Petchburi Road, Bangkapi, Huay Kwang, Bangkok 10310, Thailand · +66 2308 5900 · www.shama.com/petchburi-bangkok
Amari Pattaya · 240 Pattaya Beach Road, Naklua, Pattaya, Chonburi 20150, Thailand · +66 3841 8418 · www.amari.com/pattaya
OZO North Pattaya · 240/43 Pattaya Beach Road, Naklua, Pattaya, Chonburi 20150, Thailand · +66 3841 9419 · www.ozohotels.com/pattaya
Amari Bangsaen · 44/1 Bangsaen Road Soi 1, Saensuk, Bangsaen, Chonburi 20130, Thailand · +66 3839 9200 · www.amari.com/bangsaen
Amari Hua Hin · 117/74 Takiab Road, Nongkae, Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan 77110, Thailand · +66 3261 6600 · www.amari.com/huahin
Amari Koh Samui · 14/3 Chaweng Beach Road, Bophut, Koh Samui, Surat Thani 84320, Thailand · +66 7730 0306-9 · www.amari.com/koh-samui
OZO Chaweng Samui · 11/34 Moo 2, Chaweng Beach Road, Bophut, Koh Samui, Surat Thani 84320, Thailand · +66 7791 5200 · www.ozohotels.com/chaweng-samui
Amari Vogue Krabi · 149 Moo 3, Nong Talay, Mueang Krabi, Krabi 81180, Thailand · +66 7560 7777 · www.amari.com/vogue
Amari Phuket · 2 Meun Ngern Road, Patong Beach, Kathu, Phuket 83150, Thailand · +66 7634 0106-14 · www.amari.com/phuket
OZO Phuket · 99 Kata Road, Karon, Phuket 83100, Thailand · +66 7656 3600 · www.ozohotels.com/phuket
Amari Buriram United · 444 Moo 15, Buriram-Prakhonchai Road, Muang Buriram, Buriram 31000, Thailand · +66 4411 1444 · www.amari.com/buriram-united
Amari Kuala Lumpur · No. 3, Jalan Bangsar, KL Eco City, Kuala Lumpur 59200, Malaysia · +603 2330 5800 · www.amari.com/kuala-lumpur
Amari SPICE Penang · 2 Persiaran Mahsuri, Bayan Lepas 11900, Penang, Malaysia · +60 4 683 1188 · www.amari.com/penang
OZO George Town Penang · 166 Jalan Argyll, George Town 10050, Penang, Malaysia · +604 226 3737 · www.ozohotels.com/penang-malaysia
Amari Johor Bahru · 82C Suasana Iskandar, Jalan Trus, Johor Bahru City Centre, Johor Bahru 80000, Malaysia · +60 7 266 8888 · www.amari.com/johor-bahru
Shama Suasana Johor Bahru · No 82C Jalan Trus, Johor Bahru 80000, Malaysia · +607 267 0148 · www.shama.com/johor-bahru
OZO Medini Malaysia · Persiaran Medini Sentral 1, Bandar Medini Iskandar, Iskandar Puteri 79250, Johor, Malaysia · +607 585 6161 · www.ozohotels.com/medini-malaysia
Amari Vientiane · Chaofa Ngum Road, Wat Chan Village, Chanthabuly District, Vientiane Capital, Lao PDR · +856 21 618 123 · www.amari.com/vientiane
Amari Vang Vieng · Song River Road, Sawang Village, Vang Vieng, Vientiane 1003, Lao PDR · +856 23 511 800-9 · www.amari.com/vang-vieng
Amari Colombo · No 254, Galle Road, Colombo 03, Colombo 00300, Sri Lanka · +94 117 285 285 · www.amari.com/colombo
Y Hotel Hong Kong · 89 Des Voeux Road West, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong · +852 2378 5008 · www.ozohotels.com/yhotel-hongkong
Hotel 108 Hong Kong · 108 Soy Street, Mong Kok, Kowloon, Hong Kong · +852 3120 3600 · www.ozohotels.com/hotel108-hongkong
Shama Central Hong Kong · 26 Peel Street, Central, Hong Kong · +852 2103 1713 · www.shama.com/central
Shama Hub Metro South Hong Kong · Metro South Tower 2, 43 Wong Chuk Hang Road, Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong · +852 2531 5888 · www.shama.com/hub-metrosouth
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