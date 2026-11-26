Full-grain leather retains the natural outer surface of the hide and is valued for its strength and durability. How well a particular bag handles everyday wear still depends on the finish, the thickness of the leather and the quality of the construction. Handles and strap points take the most strain, so they are worth inspecting closely.

Leather also changes with age. Over time it develops a patina, a gradual shift in colour and sheen from handling, light and air. Minor surface marks and natural creases can add character, although deeper scratches and moisture damage may need attention.

It is not a perfect material, and it is worth being clear about that. Leather is heavier than nylon, the upfront cost is higher than for fabric bags, and heavy rain can mark it. Whether it is good value depends on how often you travel and how long you plan to keep the bag.