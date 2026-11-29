Viceroy Bali offers 40 private pool villas, each with a heated pool and views of the valley. You can choose from the Deluxe Terrace Villa, Elephant Villa, Pool Suite, or Terrace Villa.

The Deluxe Terrace Villa has 150 square metres of space and a heated infinity pool that is 3.5 by 4.5 metres. The Elephant Villa is larger at 240 square metres and has a heated private pool measuring 4 by 10 metres, with views of the Petanu gorge.

Other choices are the Pool Suite and Terrace Villa. The Terrace Villa has a traditional Balinese bale, which is a covered outdoor spot where you can relax and take in the valley views.

Breakfast is made to order and can be served in your villa or at the bale, with views of the valley.