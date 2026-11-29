Ubud is a unique place for a honeymoon in Bali, surrounded by forested valleys, rivers, and historical sites. Viceroy Bali sits on a ridge above the Petanu River gorge and overlooks the Valley of the Kings. The retreat has 40 private pool villas, couples' spa treatments, and three dining venues, giving couples plenty of ways to enjoy time together.
Ngurah Rai International Airport is about a 90-minute to two-hour drive from the retreat, depending on traffic. Central Ubud is only five minutes away. The Just the Two of Us package includes a one-way airport transfer. If you choose the hotel's Denza D9, you'll ride in a fully electric seven-seat car.
The area between the Petanu and Pakerisan rivers is home to several of Bali's most important historical and religious sites. These include Goa Gajah, with archaeological remains linked to Hindu and Buddhist traditions, Tirta Empul Temple from the 10th century, and the 11th-century rock-cut shrines of Gunung Kawi.
You can take a walk through the organic kitchen garden with the chef or visit the on-site temple, which is still an active place of worship.
Viceroy Bali offers 40 private pool villas, each with a heated pool and views of the valley. You can choose from the Deluxe Terrace Villa, Elephant Villa, Pool Suite, or Terrace Villa.
The Deluxe Terrace Villa has 150 square metres of space and a heated infinity pool that is 3.5 by 4.5 metres. The Elephant Villa is larger at 240 square metres and has a heated private pool measuring 4 by 10 metres, with views of the Petanu gorge.
Other choices are the Pool Suite and Terrace Villa. The Terrace Villa has a traditional Balinese bale, which is a covered outdoor spot where you can relax and take in the valley views.
Breakfast is made to order and can be served in your villa or at the bale, with views of the valley.
The Just the Two of Us honeymoon package has special touches for couples during their stay. When you arrive, you'll find a box of red roses, a chocolate cake, and a bottle of sparkling wine in your villa. The package also includes a two-hour treatment at Akoya Spa, which has three double treatment suites.
The next morning, you can enjoy a floating breakfast in your private pool. The package also includes a candlelight dinner at Apéritif Restaurant and a flower petal bath. Before you leave, you'll receive a farewell gift.
You can also arrange for certain spa treatments to be done in your villa.
Apéritif Restaurant describes its culinary philosophy as "European Technique. Indonesian Soul.". Its Guided by the Lunar Cycle menu is available as a five- or seven-course tasting experience, with dishes inspired by the phases of the moon. Vegetarian and vegan tasting menus are also available. The dress code ranges from smart to formal, and advance reservations are required. Dinner typically takes two to three hours.
CasCades Restaurant & Bar serves lunch and other dishes from 11 am in a relaxed setting. Its menu includes the nine-course Royal Balinese Rijsttafel. A Balinese dance performance takes place every Monday at 7:30 pm.
Pinstripe is a speakeasy-style cocktail bar overlooking the valley. Its cocktail menu, The Clairvoyant, features a selection of drinks that can be enjoyed alongside views of the valley. Live music takes place on Thursday and Friday evenings.
Viceroy Bali was awarded One MICHELIN Key in 2025 and kept this honour in the 2026 MICHELIN Guide. In June 2026, it earned a Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) certification. Control Union, a GSTC-accredited body, carried out the assessment.
The property’s sustainability efforts include getting drinking water from an 80-metre mountain spring and treating it on site. Viceroy Bali has also stopped using single-use plastic bottles. Wastewater is treated with an 18-step organic system before being returned to the Petanu River.
The property hires people from the local community, with 37% of the team coming from Petulu. There is a staff-to-guest ratio of five to one.
If you’re planning a luxury honeymoon in Ubud, Viceroy Bali has 40 heated private pool villas, couples’ treatments at Akoya Spa, and dining at Apéritif, CasCades, and Pinstripe. The Just the Two of Us package includes a floating breakfast, a candlelight dinner, and other special touches for two.
Viceroy Bali
Jl. Lanyahan, Br. Nagi, Petulu, Ubud, Bali
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