Circle Friday, December 4 on your calendar. At 10 a.m. local time, general sale opens for U2's 2027 North American stadium dates, the band's first North American stadium tour in eight years.
If the last few weeks are anything to go by, it is going to be a busy morning. Since the tour was first announced in October, U2 has been adding shows almost as fast as fans can snap them up. Now it is North America's turn.
Here is how the past few weeks have played out. The first shows in Mexico City, São Paulo and Buenos Aires sold out instantly, and extra nights followed. Buenos Aires has since grown to four shows.
Europe has been even busier. Through early November, U2 kept adding nights: more in Berlin, Paris, London and Lisbon, then a third in Stockholm and Milan, then a second in Seville and a third in Barcelona. The UK and European run now includes four nights in Amsterdam; three each in Paris, Stockholm, Barcelona and Milan; two each in Berlin, Seville and Lisbon; and four London shows at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. All four London nights are already sold out.
The buzz goes beyond the tour, too. Carnaval De Luz, the band's first album of new material in nine years, came out on November 13 to warm reviews, and U2 was booked to headline the halftime show at the NFL's first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game, live on Netflix from SoFi Stadium, on November 25.
These are the 15 shows going on general sale on December 4, as announced by U2 on November 24, 2026. Stephen Wilson Jr. opens the earlier dates and The War On Drugs supports the later ones.
Only three cities get a second night: East Rutherford, Toronto and Los Angeles. Everywhere else, it is one show and done.
General sale is the last stop in a week of presales, and U2.com says Friday is for whatever tickets remain. Here is the full schedule (all times local to the venue):
A few tips for the big day. Purchases are capped at four tickets per show, so agree on your group size in advance. Log in early, and keep your payment details handy. Ticketmaster may ask some fans to complete a quick selfie or ID check through Persona, a security step meant to block bots. For the Baltimore and Arlington shows, sales run through SeatGeek, the official ticketing partner of those stadiums.
One more thing to know: Ticketmaster says ticket transfer and resale for these North American shows won't open until January 31, 2027, to help protect fans from fraud.
With demand this strong, not everyone will get the seats they want on Friday morning. That is where the resale market comes in.
Gigsberg is a secondary ticket marketplace where fans can buy U2 tickets for shows in North America, Europe and Latin America. Checkout is fast, payments are secure, and a dedicated customer service team is on hand from the moment you buy until the band walks on stage. As on any resale platform, sellers set the prices, which can sit above or below face value. And because official transfers for the North American dates open on January 31, resale tickets for those shows may not reach you until after that date.
One Friday morning, 15 stadiums, and a band that has spent the last few weeks proving how much people still want to see them. Set your alarm.