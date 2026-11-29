Here is how the past few weeks have played out. The first shows in Mexico City, São Paulo and Buenos Aires sold out instantly, and extra nights followed. Buenos Aires has since grown to four shows.

Europe has been even busier. Through early November, U2 kept adding nights: more in Berlin, Paris, London and Lisbon, then a third in Stockholm and Milan, then a second in Seville and a third in Barcelona. The UK and European run now includes four nights in Amsterdam; three each in Paris, Stockholm, Barcelona and Milan; two each in Berlin, Seville and Lisbon; and four London shows at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. All four London nights are already sold out.

The buzz goes beyond the tour, too. Carnaval De Luz, the band's first album of new material in nine years, came out on November 13 to warm reviews, and U2 was booked to headline the halftime show at the NFL's first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game, live on Netflix from SoFi Stadium, on November 25.