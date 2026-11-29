Planning a Malaysia holiday with kids? Here's something many parents overlook. A popular attraction doesn't always mean a great day out, especially when you're stuck in a long queue with tired, hungry children.

Two places worth considering are Zoo Negara near Kuala Lumpur and the Langkawi Cable Car on Langkawi Island. Both can be fun for families, but choosing the wrong ticket or arriving at the wrong time can spoil the experience.

Before buying a zoo negara ticket or langkawi cable car ticket, here's what you should know.