Reviving a Classic: London Concours Honors the Era of Pop-Up Headlights

As the calendar inches closer to the 8th annual London Concours, the city is abuzz with anticipation for one of the most prestigious automotive events of the year. Set against the historic backdrop of the Honourable Artillery Company from June 4-6, 2024, this year's Concours promises to be a spectacular celebration of avant-garde automotive design, focusing particularly on the fascinating era of pop-up headlights.
The theme "Enlightened: All About Aero" will transport attendees back to the late 1960s and 1970s, a time when car manufacturers were breaking new ground in aerodynamics and styling. The pop-up headlight, a hallmark of this era, allowed designers to craft sleek, streamlined shapes, coming up with ways to integrate and conceal the headlights. Although safety regulations eventually curtailed their use, these headlights left an indelible mark on automotive design history and gave rise to some of the most beautiful car designs ever seen.
Among the standout vehicles on display will be Harry Metcalfe's cherished Lotus Elan. Introduced in 1962, the Lotus Elan was a marvel of engineering, boasting a featherweight frame and cutting-edge technology for its time. Its pop-up headlights, combined with a compact, aerodynamic body, made it a formidable performer, outpacing many of its more powerful contemporaries.
Equally impressive is the Lancia Stratos, a car designed by the legendary Marcello Gandini at Bertone. This striking model, equipped with a Ferrari Dino-sourced V6 engine, dominated the World Rally Championship in the mid-1970s. Its distinctive wedge shape and agile handling made it a fan favorite, and its rarity only adds to its allure today.
Another Gandini masterpiece, the Lamborghini Miura P400, will also be in attendance. This particular Miura holds the distinction of being the first right-hand drive example in the UK. Its debut at the Earls Court Motor Show in 1967 captivated audiences, including Thomas Cook, who famously acquired it. The Miura's pop-up headlights and stunning design cemented its status as the world's first true supercar.
The De Tomaso Pantera GTS will add a touch of brute force to the display. This Italian-American hybrid, with its aggressive styling by Ghia and powerful American V8 engine, embodies the bold spirit of 1970s supercars. The Pantera GTS on show is a Group 4 specification model, significantly enhanced for competition, boasting an impressive 490 horsepower.
Completing the lineup is the Maserati Ghibli Spider, one of the most elegant convertibles of its time. Launched in 1968, the Ghibli Spider's sleek design and pop-up headlights made it a standout in both Europe and the US. The model on display is an SS variant, featuring a powerful 4.7-liter engine, offering a blend of high performance and timeless elegance.
While the vehicles are undoubtedly the stars of the show, the London Concours experience extends far beyond. Attendees will enjoy a range of gourmet food and drink options, including the all-day Club Concours hospitality experience. Engaging live stage discussions will provide insights into the world of classic and modern automobiles, while a curated selection of luxury brands and boutiques will offer a touch of retail therapy.
With over 80 vehicles, from classic icons to contemporary hypercars, in an oasis of green in the heart of the city, London Concours 2024 promises to be an unforgettable celebration of automotive art and culture. As we count down to this highly anticipated event, stay tuned for further class announcements and prepare to immerse yourself in a world where history, innovation, and luxury converge.
For those eager to attend, tickets are available now starting at £35. Secure your place at www.londonconcours.co.uk/tickets and join us for a journey through one of the most exciting eras in automotive history.
