Maserati Is in Its Electric Era with New GranCabrio Folgore EV

Maserati unveiled their new electric convertible vehicle – the GranCabrio Folgore – at Folgore Day in Rimini, Italy in April 2024. Maserati CEO Davide Grasso led the exciting debut, discussing Maserati’s new release and the brand’s legacy ethos to continue to push boundaries in the world of luxury automobiles. Maserati has become synonymous within the luxury vehicle space with innovation and futuristic thinking – inspired by Leonardo da Vinci to combine art with science to usher in a new future, the brand stated their passionate drive to “[let] the desire to take flight win, over the fear of falling.” Grasso was also joined by: Giovanni Perosino, Maserati Chief Marketing Officer, who shared the brand's values and hallmarks as brought into the new Folgore era, giving the world premiere of the “It turns you on” campaign; by Davide Danesin, Head of Maserati Engineering, focusing on engineering and development; and by Maserati Head of Design Klaus Busse, who ended the press conference with his contribution on style, technology and design.
Tonight, we open the door to a new era for Maserati...We turn the future on.
Maserati CEO Davide Grasso, on the debut of new fully electric Folgore line at the 2024 Folgore Day in Rimini, Italy
The event was full of hope, excitement, innovation, and inspiration: the “Made in Thunder” presentation marked an overture to the Folgore sector, ushering in the brand’s electric era and forming a new arm of the House of the Trident. Folgore Day looks to celebrate Maserati’s rich brand history, as well as turn to the future through new innovations. The brand recently celebrated its 110th birthday in the Italian automotive space, as a leading manufacturer of luxury vehicles known for its ambitious operations. The new Folgore range, celebrated at the event, marks Maserati’s blazing path towards the electric vehicle sector - a sector many other luxury automobile manufacturer’s have expressed hesitation towards. The Folgore range includes the GranTurismo Folgore, Grecale Folgore, and GranCabrio Folgore models to date. Contrary to other luxury manufacturers’ reservations towards transitioning to fully electric vehicles in the near future, Maserati has doubled down on their efforts and aims to become the first long-standing carmaker in this segment to complete the transition by 2028.
“Sometimes innovating is harder than inventing,” a brand representative noted, highlighting Galileo Galilei’s journey with the telescope that led to the exploration of the stars. “One of the greatest jumps towards the universe is not an invention, but a paradigm shift – finding possibilities no one has imagined.” The brand noted that Galileo did not invent the telescope, but made the revelation to turn the existing invention up to the sky, where no one had thought to go before, likening this innovative shift to Maserati’s foray into the luxury fully-electric vehicle sector with the new Folgore line.
Elegant and attractive, with a sporty and adventurous character, the GranCabrio Folgore combines the high performance of a sports car with comfort suitable for long distances. The newly debuted GranCabrio Folgore pushes the boundaries of innovation in the automotive world, showcasing the brand’s powerful DNA with new stylistic, technological, and engineering inspiration - the open-air electrified grand tourer is sure to be a shining standout in its field with cutting-edge technology derived directly from Formula E (the motorsport championship races for electric vehicles.) Maserati’s electrified era also sees the introduction of more robust vehicle customization options through the brand’s Fuoriserie program, which allows customers to craft unique configurations to their taste rather than selecting from a limited palette. This is sure to excite luxury vehicle owners and enthusiasts, due to the unique new possibility for true one-of-a-kind custom creations.
The Folgore Day event also revealed a new project in the yachting space for Maserati’s electric ambitions. The brand’s new fully-electric 10.5-meter carbon fiber luxury motorboat, TRIDENTE, holds eight passengers comfortably and touts a modern, sleek exterior design and impressive top speeds of up to 40 knots.
Klaus Busse, Maserati head of design, called the new GranCabrio Folgore the “perfect combination of performance and Italian style,” naming the car a “rolling sculpture” and art piece for its proportions and line shapes. Busse stated, “Tonight, we open the door to a new era for Maserati.” With this new era following 110 years of excellence in the automotive space, Maserati proves it values innovation, creativity, performance, design, and luxury as one. “We lead the change. We are on the offense, always,” CEO Davide Grasso asserted. “We are Maserati – we turn the future on.”
Discover more of the exciting new Folgore line at Maserati online, along with news of the TRIDENTE motorboat, current vehicle models, and customization possibilities: .
CREDITS:
Writer: Laur Weeks @laur.weeks
Manufacturer: Maserati @maserati
Presented by: Davide Grasso (Maserati CEO,) Giovanni Perosino (Maserati CMO,) Davide Danesin (Maserati Head of Engineering,) Klaus Busse (Maserati Head of Design)
PR: Shamin Abas @shaminabas
Photography courtesy of PR.