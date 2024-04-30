Maserati Is in Its Electric Era with New GranCabrio Folgore EV

The event was full of hope, excitement, innovation, and inspiration: the “Made in Thunder” presentation marked an overture to the Folgore sector, ushering in the brand’s electric era and forming a new arm of the House of the Trident. Folgore Day looks to celebrate Maserati’s rich brand history, as well as turn to the future through new innovations. The brand recently celebrated its 110th birthday in the Italian automotive space, as a leading manufacturer of luxury vehicles known for its ambitious operations. The new Folgore range, celebrated at the event, marks Maserati’s blazing path towards the electric vehicle sector - a sector many other luxury automobile manufacturer’s have expressed hesitation towards. The Folgore range includes the GranTurismo Folgore, Grecale Folgore, and GranCabrio Folgore models to date. Contrary to other luxury manufacturers’ reservations towards transitioning to fully electric vehicles in the near future, Maserati has doubled down on their efforts and aims to become the first long-standing carmaker in this segment to complete the transition by 2028.