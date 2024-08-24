Arcade Cars' Sojourn Makes Global Public Debut at the 2024 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

Arcade Cars (Arcade), the British-based global automotive design & technology company dedicated to reviving and redefining classic automobiles, has publicly debuted its first model, the Sojourn, at the
Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.
The concours took place between 15th-18th August, this event is one of the world’s premier automotive celebrations, and was a fitting location for Arcade’s new bespoke vehicle, which reinterprets the legendary Mercedes-Benz G-Class for the modern era with a fusion of cutting-edge technology and luxury features.
Setting new standards for remastering the legacy G Class, the Sojourn is a completely restored, updated, bespoke luxury 4x4 based on the iconic GE 230 model, which was produced by Mercedes-Benz from 1979 to 2001 and is famed for its ability to master any conditions. With its defiantly straight lines and unmistakable silhouette, the GE 230 retains a rugged, enduring appeal that burns even brighter in an era of ever softer and curvaceous auto design.
Arcade selects its donor vehicles exclusively – and in the most authentic way possible – from a pool of former Swiss Army stock before subjecting each model to restoration and redefinition. Offered in six- or eight-seat configurations with a choice of petrol or electric powertrains, the two-door soft-top Sojourn is entirely customisable to each owner’s specifications. At Pebble Beach it appeared on the stand of recently announced development partner, electrification experts Everrati, who has developed an advanced electric powertrain for the bespoke 4x4, enabling it to bridge the gap between tradition and innovation, delivering a driving experience that is both timeless and effortlessly contemporary.
Co-developed with Everrati, the electric Sojourn features a state-of-the-art, fully integrated, OEM-grade proprietary Everrati electric drivetrain with a 55kWh battery, which is combined with an electric motor offering 153PS and 300Nm of torque, giving zero emission versions a 150-mile range, keeping the spirit of the original, but bringing it fully up to date, embodying sustainable luxury.
For those who choose ICE, petrol options also come in the shape of two powerplants derived from the original GE230 engine: a 128PS/190Nm 2.3-litre four-cylinder unit or an upgraded 2.8-litre engine, with 151PS and 237Nm of torque, giving even more capable performance on- and off-road. For customers in the US and Middle East, Arcade can install even more powerful engines using a range of new units, which are compatible with the vehicle.
Every finished Sojourn is as individual and charismatic as its owner wishes, thanks to an all-encompassing range of bespoke interior trim, luxury features, striking exterior paint finishes, and character-enhancing accessories. From bold and vibrant hues to subtle and sophisticated shades, Arcade’s colour palette is as diverse as its clients’ imagination and encompasses beguiling finishes. While Racing Green, Pacific Blue, Shadow Grey, Matte Black may be the brand's signature colours, they are the tip of the iceberg – the customer can have any colour they desire.
The rich abundance of options ranges from the softest, highest-quality leather customarily reserved for OEM luxury and supercars for an even more durable finish. Arcade’s highly skilled artisans hand-cut and stitch leather and fabrics to perfectly hug surfaces, collaborating with world-leading manufacturers to 3D stitch unique patterns, deploying modern fabric weaving technology and techniques.
Owners can choose to remain with the original G-Class 8-seat ‘long-bench’ traditional configuration, ideal for large family and adventure group outings, or opt for a more contemporary theme with two bucket and two jump seats in the rear to accommodate up to six occupants effortlessly.
Arcade also updates the user experience of the GE 230 with an array of connected infotainment technology that could barely have been dreamed of when the first model rolled off the production line in 1979. These include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto-enabled touch control-based systems, and retro-inspired Bluetooth systems empathetically camouflaged within the vehicle’s dashboard. In addition, every Sojourn comes with a choice of premium speakers and a concealed subwoofer.
An array of accessories significantly extend the Sojourn’s operating capabilities over the GE230. Xenon or even more powerful LED headlamps can be supplemented with roof- or grille-mounted rally-style spotlights to pierce the darkest night and illuminate forest trails and mountain tracks.
A front bush guard and light-protecting grilles enable the Sojourn to penetrate the densest jungle.
A comprehensive array of wheels and tyres, from sophisticated alloys to more rugged steel off-road items, is yet another example of how Arcade has thoroughly restored and reimagined the GE 230 to ensure that in Sojourn form, it is now eminently suited to contemporary lifestyles and whatever adventures and missions its owners choose to undertake.
Headquartered in London, with operations in the vehicle’s birthplace, Austria, and facilities in Mercedes-Benz's home city, Stuttgart, Germany, Arcade has forged expert relationships with industry leaders to offer customers impeccable quality at every single touchpoint.
Sojourn order books are open now - strictly limited pre-order slots available during Monterey Car Week – with first customer deliveries expected in late 2024.
“Following our recent launch, we’re delighted to be here in Pebble Beach giving the Sojourn the public debut it deserves at one of the world’s premier automotive events. Since we first took the wraps off our redefined G Class, we’ve been inundated with expressions of interest. Arcade Cars was born out of a realisation that there exists a deep longing for the elegance, charm and unique character of products of a different era – and the response we’ve received certainly underscores that. We look forward to further conversations in California."
“We’re also pleased to have joined forces with Everrati, its proprietary OEM-grade powertrains set the benchmark for state-of-the-art, high-performance systems. The electric version of the Sojourn, co-developed with Everrati, blends the charm of a classic with all the benefits of e-mobility, offering our customers the ability to preserve the original driving experience while embracing a more contemporary, fully electric transformation. Quieter, faster, greener.”
