Arcade Cars' Sojourn Makes Global Public Debut at the 2024 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

Setting new standards for remastering the legacy G Class, the Sojourn is a completely restored, updated, bespoke luxury 4x4 based on the iconic GE 230 model, which was produced by Mercedes-Benz from 1979 to 2001 and is famed for its ability to master any conditions. With its defiantly straight lines and unmistakable silhouette, the GE 230 retains a rugged, enduring appeal that burns even brighter in an era of ever softer and curvaceous auto design.

Arcade selects its donor vehicles exclusively – and in the most authentic way possible – from a pool of former Swiss Army stock before subjecting each model to restoration and redefinition. Offered in six- or eight-seat configurations with a choice of petrol or electric powertrains, the two-door soft-top Sojourn is entirely customisable to each owner’s specifications. At Pebble Beach it appeared on the stand of recently announced development partner, electrification experts Everrati, who has developed an advanced electric powertrain for the bespoke 4x4, enabling it to bridge the gap between tradition and innovation, delivering a driving experience that is both timeless and effortlessly contemporary.