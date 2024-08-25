Bridge of Weir's Next-Generation Bio-Based Leather Debuts at Pebble Beach Concours

Bridge of Weir, supplier of Fine Automotive Leather to the world’s most-respected luxury car brands, is delighted that its next-generation bio-based leather has made its world-wide physical debut on an automotive product at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in California.
Marking another significant step forward in the development of next-generation, bio-based and biodegradable leathers, Bridge of Weir’s revolutionary tanning technology, BioTAN, has appeared for the first time in public on a unique, electrified Porsche 911 (964) from British luxury company Everrati.
Restored, redefined and re-engineered to be completely zero emission, the bespoke ‘Evergreen Commission’ has been inspired by the legendary 1993 Type 964 RSR and is owned by Steve Rimmer, an avid motorsports enthusiast who is the founder of one of North America’s most successful rally schools, DirtFish.
Inside, the Evergreen Commission is the first luxury automotive product in the world to feature a full BioTAN leather interior, seamlessly incorporating a leather-clad roll cage and Recaro Pole Position driver and passenger seats, all of which is swathed in bespoke harvest-coloured soft Nappa hide. Serving as a very special daily driver for its owner and his children, the Evergreen Commission embodies a conscientious approach to enjoyment.
With its electric powertrain and BioTAN interior, it aligns with Everrati’s ethos of sustainable luxury through the futureproofing of icons, enabling them to be used by the next generation, and Bridge of Weir’s vision that sustainability is a continuous, evolving process.
Over the last two decades, Bridge of Weir has made multi-million-pound investments aimed at further increasing its leadership in sustainable leather production, with forward-thinking initiatives such as its patented Thermal Energy Plant (TEP) and Water Treatment & Recycling Plant (WTRP). Its new tanning technology is another sustainability accelerator on its zero-impact journey.
Tanning is the production process where the structural protein called collagen is stabilised and where the raw material becomes leather. Bridge of Weir’s new technology, intensively developed over the last four years, increases the bio-content as well as removing fossil fuel, oil-derived components and heavy metals from its processes and products to achieve a circular future for natural leather.
As part of the BioTAN journey, this first phase represents a pioneering hybrid technology that incrementally increases the bio-content within the chrome-free leather tanning process to above 50%, resulting in finished products without compromising on aesthetics or performance. By progressively replacing traditional components with bio-based materials, BioTAN achieves a balance between environmental sustainability, performance and quality.
James Muirhead, Sales Director at Bridge of Weir Leather said:
“For over twenty years, Bridge of Weir has invested in pioneering new initiatives which optimise and improve sustainability, quality and productivity. With BioTAN, we have further set new standards for environmentally sustainable leather – and I am delighted to see the global debut of this advanced tanning technology here in Pebble Beach on Everrati’s stunning, zero emission Evergreen Commission.
“BioTAN is a vital next step on our journey to increase the bio-based renewable carbon content of our leather, further cementing our key role in supporting car makers’ environmental targets. It provides our customers with further evidence of Bridge of Weir’s position as the leader in the supply of environmentally sustainable Fine Automotive Leather for the world’s luxury car brands.”
Justin Lunny, CEO and Founder, Everrati said:
“Bridge of Weir is synonymous with the finest quality, setting the benchmark for sustainable innovation and, like our products, leather is the ultimate example of upcycling. We are delighted to showcase BioTAN here at Pebble Beach on our Evergreen Commission – our very latest example of futureproofed sustainable luxury – and overjoyed to partner with Bridge of Weir, a brand which not only ticks the boxes for our corporate goals but because it is trusted and desired globally by our customers.”
The raw hides used to make Bridge of Weir leather are always sourced from responsible local suppliers with 100% traceability, as certified by the UK Cattle Tracing Scheme, with the highest standards of animal welfare and without risk of deforestation. Bridge of Weir also publishes an independent lifecycle analysis (LCA) of the product and makes the lowest carbon leather for the sector, helping its customers reduce their carbon impact on the planet without offsetting.
Bridge of Weir leather is the natural material of choice for the world’s leading automotive luxury brands, including Aston Martin, McLaren, Jaguar Land Rover and Polestar, thanks to its quality, durability, versatility, and sustainability.
To find out more about Bridge of Weir Leather, please visit: http://www.bridgeofweirleather.com
