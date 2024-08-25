Bridge of Weir's Next-Generation Bio-Based Leather Debuts at Pebble Beach Concours

Bridge of Weir, supplier of Fine Automotive Leather to the world’s most-respected luxury car brands, is delighted that its next-generation bio-based leather has made its world-wide physical debut on an automotive product at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in California.

Marking another significant step forward in the development of next-generation, bio-based and biodegradable leathers, Bridge of Weir’s revolutionary tanning technology, BioTAN, has appeared for the first time in public on a unique, electrified Porsche 911 (964) from British luxury company Everrati.