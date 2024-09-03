The "Snake Charmer" Cobra: A Timeless Masterpiece That Made History at Monterey Car Week 2024

In the annals of automotive history, certain vehicles transcended their roles as mere machines to become icons, emblems of the eras and individuals that shaped them. The 1964 Hank Williams "Snake Charmer" Cobra, which made its much-anticipated auction debut at Monterey Car Week 2024 through RM Sotheby's, was one such legend. This one-owner Cobra represented more than just a car; it stood as a testament to an extraordinary life, a piece of American history, and a symbol of perseverance, skill, and passion.
Hank Williams, a decorated African American WWII hero, jazz and blues musician, and trailblazing racing driver, carved his name into history not only through his remarkable life but also through his equally extraordinary vehicle. Delivered in 1964, the Princess Blue 289 Mk II Cobra, chassis CSX 2227, was not just a car to Hank—it was an extension of his identity, a partner in nearly 400 races, and a witness to over 260 trophies and awards.
Hank’s journey with this Cobra was as compelling as any great American story. After being dismissed by Chevrolet dealerships due to the color of his skin, Hank found an unlikely ally in a young Ford salesman who helped him secure the rare Princess Blue Cobra. From that moment, Hank and his Cobra embarked on a six-decade-long adventure, one that earned him the nickname “Snake Charmer,” bestowed upon him by none other than Carroll Shelby.
What set the "Snake Charmer" Cobra apart was not just its storied history but its remarkable preservation. The car remained unrestored, retaining its original engine, body, and chassis. The nearly 60-year-old Silver Mink repaint, along with the red Naugahyde interior, spoke to the car’s rich past, showing a patina that only comes from years of spirited racing and dedication. This was not just a car; it was a living piece of automotive history, a time capsule from a bygone era when racing was raw and personal, and cars were driven by heart as much as horsepower.
For collectors and enthusiasts alike, the chance to acquire the "Snake Charmer" Cobra was unparalleled. This one-owner vehicle was more than just a rare find; it was an irreplaceable piece of Americana, a car that had seen over 140,000 miles of asphalt and glory. The sale included a treasure trove of documentation—original build sheets, buyer forms, warranty cards, and competition licenses—along with decades of photographs, making it one of the most well-documented Cobras in existence.
Moreover, the Cobra came with the ultimate symbol of Hank's legacy: Carroll Shelby’s Le Mans Team shirt, a testament to the respect and camaraderie between two legends of the racing world. For those who valued authenticity and history, the "Snake Charmer" Cobra offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a vehicle that was as much a piece of art as it was a racing machine.
Hank Williams lived a life that could easily be the subject of a Hollywood biopic—a WWII hero, a musician who rubbed shoulders with the likes of B.B. King and Ray Charles, and a racing driver who earned his place among the greats of the West Coast racing scene. Even at 98 years old, Hank was still behind the wheel of his beloved Cobra, a testament to the enduring bond between man and machine.
The passing of Hank Williams at the age of 99 marked the end of an era, but his legacy lived on through the "Snake Charmer" Cobra. As this legendary car crossed the auction block at Monterey Car Week 2024, it offered more than just a chance to own a piece of racing history—it presented the opportunity to become the custodian of a legacy, to carry forward the spirit of a man who defied the odds and left an indelible mark on both the world of racing and the American cultural landscape.
In a world where cars often come and go, the "Snake Charmer" Cobra stood as a timeless icon, a reminder of a life well-lived and a race well-run. For the discerning collector, this was not just an acquisition—it was an inheritance of history, a continuation of a story that began in 1964 and showed no sign of ending anytime soon.
