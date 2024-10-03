Vista: Celebrating Two Decades of Excellence in Private Aviation

For more than two decades, Vista, the global leader in business aviation, has continually set the benchmark for innovation, service, and excellence at 40,000 feet. What started as a European endeavor has evolved into a worldwide force in private aviation, with a growing presence in the United States. By consistently investing in talent, technology, and infrastructure, Vista has pushed the boundaries of business jet travel, becoming the trusted choice for world leaders, elite athletes, and private clients across the globe.

Founded in 2004 by visionary Thomas Flohr, Vista revolutionized private aviation with a pioneering business model that granted Members access to an entire fleet of jets without the traditional financial commitment of fractional ownership. This pay-as-you-fly approach was a game-changer, earning the company a place as one of the first unicorns in the business aviation industry.